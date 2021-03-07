Meghan Markle accused of wearing Saudi leader’s ‘blood money’ earrings after Khashoggi death

Meghan Markle has been accused of wearing “blood money” earrings gifted by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on two separate official occasions.

Markle wore the earrings — initially a gift to Queen Elizabeth — at a state dinner in Fiji during a royal tour that included Tonga, Australia and New Zealand in October 2018, just three weeks after Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has accused the crown prince of ordering Khashoggi’s death.

“Those earrings were bought with blood money and given to her by a murderer,” Michael Eisner, a lawyer fighting for justice for Khashoggi, said, according to The Daily Mail. “She has no business wearing them.”