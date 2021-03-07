28 C
World

Nigeria , India chart a new part on security, others

By John Okeke

At the invitation of National Security Adviser Shri Ajit K. Doval KC, the National Security Adviser of Nigeria Major General (Retd.) Babagana Monguno visited New Delhi for the First Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria at the level of NSA from March 4-5, 2021.

Within the framework of the close and strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, the National Security Advisors held in-depth discussions on the threats and challenges faced by democratic societies from terrorism, extremism, radicalization including through the cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling and piracy.

The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation. They also agreed to enhance their cooperation in the international arena and maintain regular contact in this area.

During his visit, the National Security Adviser to Nigeria also called on the External Affairs Minister.

