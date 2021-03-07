24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China sets 2021 growth target at above 6…

Two sessions begin, showcase China’s ‘institutionalized substantial democracy’

China’s newly installed PV capacity up 60 percent…

CPPCC innovates work mechanism to better handle proposals

County in Tibet Autonomous Region thrives by developing…

Northern elders laud Buhari’s marching order to Service…

Security intercept kidnap gang, intercept sophisticated weapons

Osinbajo, Anyim, Obi, Muhammed-Bande, Falana, others discuss patriotism,…

ITF is not a place for nepotism, tribalism,…

Insecurity: Ganduje Warns Against Politicizing FG’s No-fly-zone Order

World

Two sessions begin, showcase China’s ‘institutionalized substantial democracy’


By Yang Sheng, Cao Siqi and Wang Cong
China has formally entered the annual “two sessions” time Thursday as the country’s top political advisory body Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) kicked off. The National People’s Congress (NPC), the top legislative body, started Friday.


Having successfully completed the 13th Five-Year Plan in 2020, China is set to release the 14th Five-Year Plan and Long-Range Objectives through 2035 at the meetings.


The most important annual political event of China also attracted great attention worldwide, but as always, some foreign media described the NPC as a “rubber stamp” legislature as they hold onto the belief that the NPC is unable to realize so-called “checks and balance” function as in the Western system, but Chinese experts said that these Western journalists and observers need to do some homework.

Otherwise, one day they will regret their ignorance.


Zhang Weiwei, a professor and director of the China Institute of Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Thursday that the two sessions have shown that China has an institutionalized substantial democracy, and its performance, especially in last year, was way better than the Western democratic system in terms of fighting the virus and development.


“This system, in normal times, can ensure the country to carry on a huge task, and in the emergency period, it’s able to unite the country with 1.4 billion people to overcome the unprecedented challenge,” Zhang Weiwei said.


But in Western democratic system, which most Western media and politicians stubbornly believe is the only correct path to the modernization, different parties found they are extremely difficult to reach an agreement, and even after the agreement has been reached, the head of the government could just overthrow it easily, said Song Luzheng, an expert on politics at the Fudan University.


Zhang Weiwei said that if you read the government work report delivered by Chinese premier at the NPC annual session every year, and compare it to the state of the union address delivered by US President at the US Congress every year, “you will learn what is substantial democracy and what is democracy in name only.”


The CPC, China’s ruling party, will mark its 100th anniversary this year, and in the past century, the Party did make mistakes and some of them even led to tragedies. But today, China under the leadership of CPC, has grown to be the second biggest economy in the world and able to perform better than Western countries in many fields, and its people are living in a country with a safer society and better development than many other countries.


“If the system of democratic centralism in China is just a rubber stamp, how could the CPC and China get the outstanding self-correction ability, and eventually found a more suitable path for China’s modernization, instead of copying the systems of others?” said Song.
Source: Global Times
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission compound, vows to punish culprits

Editor

Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19

Editor

Wasteland in north China turned into fashion center

Editor

Chinese, African people stick together in collaboration amid epidemic

Editor

Greenland Group to contribute more to 3rd CIIE

Editor

COP 15 to be held in China’s Kunming next year

Editor

AIIB infuses new impetus to global governance

Editor

2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services to create “Global Services, Shared Prosperity”

Editor

China’s Poor Rural Population Lifted Out Of Poverty Under Current Standards, Xi Says

Editor

Length of China’s high speed rail lines doubles in past five years

Editor

Anti-pandemic cooperation further expands Belt and Road cooperation

Editor

Trump calls on Fox News to fire reporter over veterans flap

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More