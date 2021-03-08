32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group hails NPHCDA over arrival, distribution and administration…

Prof Ejike: A distinguished academic, administrator and great…

Ex-Imo commissioner brokers peace over Aba land dispute

China to accelerate suburban railway construction, build more…

Chinese people are CPC’s greatest strength in governance

Function, role consolidation of HK Election Committee core…

How are China’s economic, social development goals for…

China to join construction of world’s largest telescope

In-depth investigation helps China’s political advisors make targeted…

Remarkable progress achieved one year after China’s implementation…

News

Ex-Imo commissioner brokers peace over Aba land dispute

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, has restated the need for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria if any meaningful development is take place.

The federalist lawyer and rapporteur of Victims of Persecution, a non-governmental organization, made the remarks while brokering peace between the extended family of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and the Catholic Diocese of Aba in Abia State recently.

Ume noted that Nigeria’s political leadership should emulate Senator Abaribe’s exemplary leadership of sacrifice in pursuit of peace.   

The former Imo State Attorney General who coordinated the entire peace process, said, “What has happened is a reflection of what leadership is supposed to be; making sacrifice in order to keep the society in good harmony, and showing example of sacrifice.”

In his remarks at the occasion, Senator Abaribe who represents Abia South at the National Assembly, called on religious leaders to sustain their prayers for those on the frontlines, trying to ensure a better country for Nigerians.

He made the call in Aba, while handing over 22 plots of land to the Catholic Diocese of Aba following a memorandum of understanding of the church bringing to an end years of misunderstanding on the parcel of land.

The 22 plots of land located in Oholu community in Obingwa local government area of Abia State has been a subject of misunderstanding between the Catholic Diocese of Aba and the extended family of Senator Abaribe.

According to the lawmaker and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, he decided to hand over the 22 plots of land as a gift to the Catholic Diocese of Aba for the common good of the community.

Speaking further, Senator Abaribe said no progress could be achieved without peace.  

“When this dispute arose between my extended family and the Catholic Church, what was always at the back of my mind was that we should always seek peace; that is what is in the Bible.”

The Senator advised politicians to always act in a manner that would advance the cause of the society with selfless service as a priority.

Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Reverend Augustine Ndubeze Echema, commended Senator Abaribe for his peaceful disposition, which would attract divine blessings.

It would be recalled that Nigerians from all walks of life converged on Abuja last week to honour Senator Abaribe at a public presentation of his autobiography, “Made in Aba.”

Dignitaries took turns to eulogise Senator Abaribe for his courage to speak truth to power and speak up against injustice.

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, praised Abaribe for his resilience and courage to speak against societal ills in Nigeria.

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Peter Obi, described the Senate Minority Leader as a true representative of the people through his parliamentary engagements that are geared towards advancing the interests of marginalized segments of the Nigerian society.   

In a goodwill message, Prof. Pat Utomi, said Abaribe’s book “speaks to the challenges of the Nigerian State. Abaribe represents the challenge of citizens in public life. He is one of the few politicians from the South-East in public life who is a ‘citizen.’”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Fed ministries of Environment, Education deepen collaboration against Covid-19

Editor

*Lekki Shootings: Global Amnesty, CSOs storm panel with lorries of evidence, want celebrities, international NGOs punished for spreading fake news*

Editor

Troops kill 2 armed bandits in Dajin Kajuru, Kaduna State

Editor

Covid-19: Nigerian Airforce airlift medical equipment to Abuja

Editor

ECOWAS Commission: “Consolidate achievements through envisage elections in 2020”

Editor

FG to engage 21,000 Kebbi youths in public works programme, says Malami

Editor

We have not cancelled any result, says JAMB

Editor

FG refutes allegation it has ceded 24 council’s

Editor

AESID raises alarm over alleged sales of Ebonyi property in Lagos, demands probe

Editor

2023: Peter Obi has character to lead Nigeria out of decadence – Clerics

Editor

We are not rubber stamp N’Assembly – Lawan

Editor

Reps lament N25.2bn capital releases to education in 2019 budget

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More