24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

News

Fake IDPs: Zulum storms camp midnight for headcount, uncovers 650 ghost households

From Melvin Uche, Maiduguri

Around midnight on Sunday, Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum showed up at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where internally displaced persons from Abadam local government area of northern Borno were being camped.


Zulum immediately sealed entrance and supervise a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a stop to rampant cases of dubious residents pretending to be displaced, who spend day times at IDP camps to share food meant for IDPs, and towards the night, they return to their homes to sleep, with some of benefiting from other means through which the state distributes food to vulnerable non IDPs in communities.


Governor Zulum’s mission, which ended past 1am, discovered that out of 1,000 households in the records of humanitarian officials, 650 households were ghosts.


450 households were found to be real IDPs after Zulum’s midnight headcount which was conducted by the governor alongside an official of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Air Commodore M. T. Abdullahi, and two commissioners (Agriculture, and Local Government and Emirate Affairs).


In humanitarian system, a household normally consist of at least six persons who are either related through families, or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids.

Officials who were part of the midnight headcount said Governor Zulum was not averse to approving support for any citizen who may be vulnerably in need of food since there is a committee doing that, however, the Governor is vehemently opposed to some residents making dubious claims in other to take what is meant for IDPs while also benefiting from other existing welfare activities that target non IDPs.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Aircrash: Doguwa Mourns Seven Airforce Officers

Editor

*Nigeria @ 60: Reps Deputy Chief Whip Onyejeocha Urges Patriotism, Selfless Service By Citizens*

Editor

Senate wants ex-Minister Akinjide immortalized

Editor

Air raid leads to death of several Boko Haram terrorists in Dikwa

Editor

International Women’s Day: Rivers Dep Gov urges women to strive for excellence

Editor

Apapa-Oworonshoki road will be completed in 2021 – FG

Editor

Corruption: Group calls for arrest, prosecution of Ladi Balogun

Editor

Health Workers’ Union Charge Members To Support FG, States In Combat Against COVID 19

Editor

COVID-19: ActionAid Nigeria, SWOFON Tasks FG To Sustain Food Security

Editor

Abia: Group tackles Ohanaeze youths over performance of Governor Ikpeazu, backs Frank

Editor

Our focus in education is to make our youths self-reliant-Engineer Sule

Editor

Covid-19: Kano govt trains health workers on infectious disease control

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More