FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal



By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Government has inaugurated the governing board of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), with a charge on members to boost the activities of the organisation.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the board, alongside the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal, in Abuja, said the two bodies were crucial in achieving the development goals of the present administration.

He said the board has the responsibilities of monitoring staff performance, ensuring more accountability, among others.

While calling on the board and tribunal members to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their newly assigned duties, Adebayo warned against interference in the daily running of the organisations.

“Let me reiterate that the board shall not be involved in the day-to-day operations which is the sole responsibility of the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of FCCPC, and chairman of the tribunal who are the accounting officers.

“As you are all aware, this present administration has zero tolerance for any form of corruption and this stance must not be compromised in any way.

“Government will punish any corrupt practices perpetrated by any board member as well as the management team,” Adebayo said.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, expressed delight on the composition of the two bodies, saying having a woman as chairman of the tribunal testified to the gender balance stance of the present administration.

She called on the members of the two bodies to get acquainted with relevant documents and instruments that will guide them in the efficient performance of their duties.

Responding, the chairman of the tribunal, Hajia Saratu Shafii, said no stone would be left unturned to ensure Nigerians get value for their money.

“We will protect Nigerians from unfair trade practices. We will change the perception of Nigerians who believed they have been held captive by service providers,” she said.

The tribunal boss, who pledged the readiness of the team to perform according to expectations, however, called on the government to provide office space and other logistics to enable them hit the ground running.

Other members of the tribunal are George Mbonu (South-east); Thomas Okosun (South-south); Umar Duhu (North-east); Ibrahim El-Yakubu (North-west); Sola Ajulo (South-west); and Kenneth Gyado (North-central).

Speaking on behalf of the FCCPC governing board, the chairman, Barr. Emeka Nwapa, said “we will do everything within our power to discharge our duties as given to us,” even as he also called for the required resources to carry out the board’s duties.

The event witnessed the presence of former Adamawa State governor, Bindo Jibrilla and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Sani Ndanusa.