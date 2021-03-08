Late Madam Udousoro goes home at 105 years

The death has been announced of a great philanthropist and Christian mother, Madam Junny Johnathan Udousoro of Ikot Obio Atara, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. She died on the 17th of May, 2020 at the ripe age of 105 years.



According to the family, the burial will take place on Friday, 12th March, 2021 at her home town with a Requiem mass by the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Ikot Abasi Diocese at 10am.



Late Madam Udousoro is survived by many children and grandchildren including Hon. Ime Akpan Jonah.