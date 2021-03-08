24.6 C
Late Madam Udousoro goes home at 105 years

The death has been announced of a great philanthropist and Christian mother, Madam Junny Johnathan Udousoro of Ikot Obio Atara, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. She died on the 17th of May, 2020 at the ripe age of 105 years.


According to the family, the burial will take place on Friday, 12th March, 2021 at her home town with a Requiem mass by the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Ikot Abasi Diocese at 10am.


Late Madam Udousoro is survived by many children and grandchildren including Hon. Ime Akpan Jonah.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

