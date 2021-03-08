32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group hails NPHCDA over arrival, distribution and administration…

Prof Ejike: A distinguished academic, administrator and great…

Ex-Imo commissioner brokers peace over Aba land dispute

China to accelerate suburban railway construction, build more…

Chinese people are CPC’s greatest strength in governance

Function, role consolidation of HK Election Committee core…

How are China’s economic, social development goals for…

China to join construction of world’s largest telescope

In-depth investigation helps China’s political advisors make targeted…

Remarkable progress achieved one year after China’s implementation…

News

Nigerian troops, ISWAP battle near Jakana military base

Nigerian troops foiled an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Jakana, Borno State, on Sunday.

The fighters stormed the area firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades from gun trucks.

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria that the prompt response from the air component of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) assisted the ground forces to repel the insurgents.

The source said ISWAP attempted to overrun the town to loot food items, drugs and also invade a military formation to loot arms and ammunition.

“The prompt response from the air taskforce saved the situation as some of the terrorists met their waterloo in superior gunpower from the gallant troops.”

The ground troops have commenced a clearance operation of the area.

Jakana is 25km from Maiduguri. It is a crossing route for ISWAP terrorists moving between their camps in the Benisheikh forest area of Borno and hideouts in the Buni Yadi area of Yobe.

The terrorists, who repeatedly attack the community and military base in Jakana, appear in military uniforms and mount roadblocks to kidnap commuters.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ganduje Pays Condolence Visit To Kwankwaso’s Family Over Father’s Death

Editor

Breaking: Reprieve for Obaseki as parties apply for settlement in Edo PDP crisis

Editor

Northern Governors laud appointment of new Service Chiefs

Editor

U.S. Belleville mayor claims that he had coronavirus in November 2019

Editor

Fake IDPs: Zulum storms camp midnight for headcount, uncovers 650 ghost households

Editor

FG condoning insecurity in the country – Reps

Editor

Armed men kidnap FMC Yola doctor, demand N10m

Editor

350 Christians killed in 2020 in Nigeria – Rights group

Editor

Minister pledges collaboration with states to revamp regional mining

Editor

Eschew selfish interest, PDP guber aspirant, Okwenna advises stakeholder

Editor

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO DG

Editor

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP tells Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More