24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

Politics

Okorocha raises the alarm as Imo govt shuns court ruling

…Moves to demolish family property in Owerri 

There are very strong indications that the government of  Imo State has advanced plans to demolish properties said to belong to the family of Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state in Owerri, inspite of  a subsisting judgement of the High Court of Imo State stopping further trespass on the said properties by agents of the state. 

Zainab Mohammed, Adviser on Public Affairs to the former Imo State governor raised the alarm Sunday, in Abuja ,saying the family has incontrovertible evidence to believe that some overzealous agents of the State may have marked some of the family’s properties for demolition in the coming days and weeks..

Justice T. N Nzeukwu, the presiding judge, had in a ruling delivered on September 7,2020 granted  prayers of the Applicants and declared  that the forced entry of agents of the governor into House of  FREEDA was illegal and a violation of their fundamental rights. 

The suit marked HOW/947/2019 was brought pursuant to the enforcement fundamental human right of House of FREEDA Limited, Mrs Uloma Rochas Nwosu and two others  where the plaintiffs challenged the forced entry and seizure of property belonging to the family. 

Justice Nzeukwu who also slammed N240 million awards for damages and another N20 million for the assault on her person specifically barred agents of the state government from further trespass on the properties. 

Listed among  six respondents in the judgement, certified true copy of  which was  obtained by this newspaper, include the Governor of Imo State, Attorney General of Imo State and Minister of Justice, Chairman, Imo State Committee on recovery of government property,  Commissioner of Police, Imo  State and two others. 

In his ruling Justice T. N Nzeukwu specifically declared that “An order of perpetual injunction is hereby made restraining the respondents from further threatening, beating up, wounding torturing the applicants and /or abusively handling any staff of the applicants. 

Justice Nzeukwu also gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their agents, privies, workmen or anyone mandated by the respondent from entering the property.

Ms Mohammed who brandished the court judgement before journalists wondered why the Imo government is progressing in error. 

“To now imagine that the government of Imo State is contemplating demolition of the same  properties that was subject of litigation and judgement delivered by a competent court,  is absurd to say the least” she declared.

 She also expressed doubt that the governor who benefitted from a ruling of the Supreme  court could turn around to ignore a decision of the court. 

“It would be most unfortunate if the Governor is aware of this reckless impunity by agents of government. There is a subsisting court order barring the government from entering these properties and it amounts to a government encouraging lawlessness and resort to self-help, which are features of a lawless society, if they authorized these trespassers.”

Asked to explain how she got information about the impending demolition Ms Mohammed  explained that she was in possession of a video where agents of the government ordered the removal of the structures in  the affected areas within seven days of the action.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Presidency explains controversial list of board appointments

Editor

APC: Lawan, Govs, Ministers, others to speak as journalists chat way forward on party democracy

Editor

Senate to investigate gas tanker explosions

Editor

Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as SWC expels three member

Editor

Imo law makers under fire over Gov. Uzodimma’s N5b car loan

Editor

Drama in Enugu APC as Nwoye, Ogbodo led factions suspend each other

Editor

INEC chair: Can Prof Yakubu break the jinx?

Editor

APC crisis: Don’t act as PDP’s spy – VON DG counsels former Vice chair

Editor

Edo: CSOs condemn rise in violence, seeks international monitors

Editor

Imo North: APC election panel knocks Buni’s Committee over Ibezim

Editor

BENUE: Lawmaker Appreciate Constituents

Editor

How Giadom Resigned APC NWC Position To Contest Rivers Deputy Governorship, By Nabena

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More