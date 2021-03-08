24.6 C
Politics

Rivers APC: Fmr Chair, Giadom celebrates Supreme court ruling, revalidates membership

With the Supreme Court judgment last week, that recognized Hon. Isaac Ogbobula led Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, the former Acting National Chairman of the party, Hon. Victor Giadom, has revalidated his membership and also canvassed for new members in the state party. 

Giadom made the call for new members while speaking with few journalists in his Abuja residence. 

According to him, the Supreme Court judgment has put to end issue of factionalization of APC in the state. 

The Supreme Court had on Friday affirmed the sacking of Igo Aguma as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The apex court’s decision also concurred with the Court of Appeal in Abuja which had sacked Mr Aguma and recognised the Isaac Ogbobula-led caretaker committee as the authentic leadership structure of the party in the state.

Reacting to this, Giadom, who revalidated his membership at Bera ward 16, in Gokana Local Government in Rivers state said, “l want to thank the court of Appeal, the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the entire judiciary for restoring the image and dignity of democracy in the Rivers State APC. 

“Today marked the end of insinuations of factions in APC in Rivers State. Please everybody should note that there is only one APC headed by Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State and Hon. Isaac Ogbobula and his team in the Rivers state. Also today the Appealate Court has vindicated me on my contrived suspension by anti democratic forces in the party.

“l am calling on all members of the APC in Rivers State come out en mass to register and revalidate their membership as all legal impediments have been vacated by law. Also, all intending members are also invited to do same and become bonafide members of the party.”

