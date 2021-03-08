24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

Business Capital Markets

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital markets devt

The African Development Bank Group has signed a $400,000 grant agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments.


The bank said in a statement at the weekend that the funds would go towards strengthening the risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and building capacity for green finance.


It added that the grant, sourced from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, a multi-donor fund administered by the bank, was aligned with the priorities of the AfDB’s country strategy for Nigeria.


According to the bank, this strategy envisages measures to stimulate capital market development to unlock financial resources for productive sector investments, infrastructure development and private sector growth.


This collaboration further underscores our mutual goal to grow our markets and create viable avenues for sustainable economic development for Nigeria and the region,” SEC’s Director General, Lamido Yuguda, remarked at the virtual signing ceremony.


The Senior Director of the AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow, noted “at a time when countries are striving to build back better from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, improvement of the enabling regulatory and supervision framework will boost domestic resource mobilisation efforts and leverage private sector contributions to achieve a greener, more environmentally sustainable and inclusive post-pandemic recovery.”


Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema, thanked the bank and the commission for the partnership to build in-house capacity at SEC, the NSE, issuers and investors in the sustainable finance space.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NCDMB gets new governing board

Editor

Without tax money Nigeria will be in chaos

Editor

Expose fraudulent clearing agents, SON urges ANLCA

Editor

Emergency Response: FAAN Conducts Successful Mock Exercise At MAKIA As Airport Manager Harps On Team Work

Editor

Nigeria’s revenue dropped to N845.14bn in February – CBN

Editor

Under My Watch, NAAT ‘ll Be Radically Transformed – Nwokomma

Editor

TCN creates new work centres to boost power supply to Katsina, Jalingo

Editor

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Editor

NASC to combat fake seeds with SeedCodex

Editor

APM Terminals raises port efficiency with scalable 4G network

Editor

Covid-19: NCC to award N9m grants to Nigerian startups

Editor

AfDB debars four companies over fraud

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More