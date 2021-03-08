World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

The World Bank has released N27 billion for rebuilding road infrastructure in Aba, the economic hub of Abia State.



Governor Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed yesterday while speaking at the 2021 Convention & 20 Million Naira Visual Studio Fund Launch of The Presbyterian Church Of Nigeria, Aba Presbytery held at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, First Aba Parish, Aba.



The roads to benefit from the fund include: Port Harcourt Road, Ngwa Road, Ohanku and roads around Ndiegoro.



Work has already commenced on the affected road projects, he noted, adding that Aba will soon change for the better as his administration is committed to the total rebuilding of infrastructure in the town.



According to Ikpeazu, “there is plan to construct a 5.5 killometer tunnel to take storm water from Ndiegoro to the Aba River to permanently tackle the problem of flooding” which has been major challenge confronting those areas.



The Governor promised that the State would witness rapid infrastructural development in the days ahead while soliciting more support and understanding of Abians.



He thanked all churches in the State for their sustained prayers and support for administration and urged them not to relent.



Governor Ikpeazu congratulated his Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, on his meritorious award as the Father of the Year of the church, describing him as his close personal friend.



In his address, the Moderator, Aba Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Bassey Umoh appreciated the efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in providing vital infrastructure and amenities for the sustainable development of the state.