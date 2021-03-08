24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

News

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

The World Bank has released N27 billion for rebuilding road infrastructure in Aba, the economic hub of Abia State. 


Governor Okezie Ikpeazu disclosed yesterday while speaking at the 2021 Convention & 20 Million Naira Visual Studio Fund Launch of The Presbyterian Church Of Nigeria, Aba Presbytery held at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, First Aba Parish, Aba. 


The roads to benefit from the fund include: Port Harcourt Road, Ngwa Road, Ohanku and roads around Ndiegoro. 


Work has already commenced on the affected road projects, he noted, adding that Aba will soon change for the better as his administration is committed to the total rebuilding of infrastructure in the town. 


According to Ikpeazu, “there is plan to construct a 5.5 killometer tunnel to take storm water from Ndiegoro to the Aba River to permanently tackle the problem of flooding” which has been major challenge confronting those areas. 


The Governor promised that the State would witness rapid infrastructural development in the days ahead while soliciting more support and understanding of Abians. 


He thanked all churches in the State for their sustained prayers and support for administration and urged them not to relent.


 Governor Ikpeazu congratulated his Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, on his meritorious award as the Father of the Year of the church, describing him as his close personal friend.


In his address, the Moderator, Aba Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Bassey Umoh appreciated the efforts of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in providing vital infrastructure and amenities for the sustainable development of the state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Murder of Enugu Nurse: Coalition to protest prolonged detention of suspects

Editor

Call FMARD perm sec to order, foremost CSO tells President Buhari

Editor

Forensic audit: Timi Frank rallies support for NDDC

Editor

Rotary Club sensitizes students on career, leadership

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Nsukka Journalists Foundation appoints patrons

Editor

Group lambast Gov Uzodinma over Okorocha’s arrest in Imo

Editor

COVID-19: Committee advises Enugu govt on stricter enforcement measures

Editor

How to curb rots in Nigeria’s education, health sector – ASUU

Editor

NCFRMI plans resettlement city project in seven states

Editor

*Blackmail as new cash cow for activists*

Editor

How GOC 6 Div died of Covid-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More