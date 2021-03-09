27.4 C
2021 IWD: Group seeks action on mental illness among women

By Daniel Tyokua 


A group, Mairo Maryam Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (MMAWT) Legacy Initiative has called for actions that will curb mental illness and other issues affecting women and girls in the country.


Founder of the group, Hajia stated this at the instance of 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.


She said paying attention to mental illness, depression and different forms of trauma is a crucial part of  their recovery from the prevailing challenges facing Nigerian women and girl child. 


Maryam urged stakeholders to pay much attention to the surge in cases of mental illness, depression and trauma among women, girls and other victims of these vices.

The founder attributed the harsh realities being experienced by women to the global pandemic and current spate of insecurity meted out on women and girls in communities especially in the northern part of the country

She, however noted that, the United Nations theme for 2021, ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a Post-Covid World’, saying that the global campaign theme #ChooseToChallenge are all indications that every one have a role to play in creating a better environment for women and girls to thrive.


The MMAWT founder, who is Wife of Sokoto State Governor said as part of her campaign to mark the International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month March, the Initiative has launched series of advocacy efforts to stakeholders to appeal for support to women, girls and children.


According to her: “While the rest of the world is slowly recovering from the devastation of the pandemic, we in the North are grappling with a lot of vices, ranging from incessant kidnap of school children, with girls often being the target to communities loosing their source of livelihoods because they do not have access to their farms. 


“The International Women’s Day presents another opportunity to us as a people  to take actions that will finally put an end to the pains and suffering women and girls go through. 


“Mental health is an important aspect of our socio-economic lives. So paying attention to mental illness, depression and different forms of trauma is a crucial part of our recovery.


“The pain of a woman is the tears and agony of a nation, all our efforts at development must continue to have the welfare of women and girls at the center.


“We must never allow ethnic or religious sentiments distract us from facing the issues that affect us all.So I will ask, what do you choose to challenge?”.

