37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Christian, Muslim clerics endorse Covid-19 vaccine, laud NPHCDA’s…

Access Bank unveils SwiftPay to boost Digital Payments…

Osinbajo commissions 4 boreholes in Nasarawa to mark…

Former NDDC boss campaign for more women in…

IWD:Women want equal future free from stigma, stereotype,…

DSS invasion: Justice Ngwuta died in protest, says…

CENSTLEYO storms Abuja for youth mobilization, empowerment workshop

Land grab scandal trails newly approved Maranatha Varsity

BREAKING: Buhari flags off 2044Km Eastern narrow gauge…

CSOs pass vote of confidence on Buhari’s administration

News

DSS invasion: Justice Ngwuta died in protest, says former Attorney General

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A former Commissioner for Justice  and Attorney General of Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has attributed the death of a judge of Nigeria’s Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta to the invasion of deceased’s official residence in Abuja by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) at 2.a.m in October 2016.


Ume who is a federalist lawyer and rapporteur of the Victims of Persecution, said the manner in which late Justice Ngwuta and his colleagues homes were raided in the wee hours of the night was unfortunate.


Justice Ngwuta had passed on in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the age of 69.


It would be recalled that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had charged Justice Ngwuta with money laundering and prosecuted him between. 2017 and 2019.The trials only came to an end after a judgement of the Court of Appeal held in 2018 that a serving judge could not be tried unless the judicial officer had been investigated and sanctioned by the National Judicial Council.


While reacting to the jurist’s demise on Tuesday, Mr. Ume described Justice Ngwuta as a “very sound jurist,” whose constituency was “the law and the constitution.”


His words: “Justice (Sylvester) Ngwuta’s death is very unfortunate. It puts in perspective the way we obey the rule of law.


“I believe the way he died and the time he died in his sleep at about 2.a.m on Sunday, and I understand that that could be a protest against the way he was treated at 2.a.m in 2016, when his house was invaded by operatives of the State Security Service.


“The way he died few days to his retirement, might be a way to show that judges  ought not to be treated the way they were treated that night.”We cannot see his death as just ordinary; it must be seen from the perspective of a protest,” Ume said.


He advised politicians to respect the constitution that brought them to power, adding that Justice Ngwuta’s passing has put a spot Nigeria’s national life.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Halt bloodshed, create security network in Middle Belt, Forum charges govs

Editor

Covid-19: Nigerian Airforce airlift medical equipment to Abuja

Editor

ITF: Coalition passes vote of confidence on Ari, dismisses MURIC’s nepotism allegation

Editor

Terrorists, bandits use AK49, Nigerian Army still using AK47 – Senator Ndume laments

Editor

Rivers Commissioner for Education charge staffs on good conduct

Editor

Anambra South: Supreme Court Dismisses Chris Uba/Obinna Uzor’s Appeals Challenging Election Of Senator Ubah

Editor

Editor

NASS vows to pass stiffer laws against sexual, gender-based violence as NHRC unveils reporting platform

Editor

FG Commissions Dukia Gold Refinery Project

Editor

N2bn Fraud: Court admits more evidence against Maina

Editor

Insecurity: Take additional steps in securing Plateau citizens, other Nigerians- Sen. Gyang

Editor

Osun embargos LGs’ accounts

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More