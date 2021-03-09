International Women’s Day: Group sensitises Plateau women on gender based violence, others

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos





The Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights (CAJR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Plateau State has sensitised women across the state on issues that bother women, ranging from gender based violence, non inclusion of women in decision making, gender inequality, among others.

The symposium which was organise in commemoration of the International Women’s Day was supported by Nigeria Early Recovery Initiative (OTI NERI) with funds from USAID.

In her welcome address, a Director with CAJR, Etty Peter, said, “Today being 8th March, 2021, is being recognised worldwide as International Women’s Day; every year comes with a theme, and this year’s is ” Choose to Challenge”.

“From the theme, we are focusing on things that are working against women, which include; gender inequality, non inclusion of women in decision making, gender based violence, among others.

Peter added that, the women selected were those that are into politics, victims of gender based violence, women working towards the protection of women’s rights in their communities.

Others were civil society organisations, National Human Rights Commission and the Plateau Peace Building Agency.

Presenting a paper titled: Empowering in the Fight Against Gender Based Violence in Plateau State, Prof. Rahila Gowon, said, “I don’t like textbooks that will the boy playing football and the girl fetching water ; our curriculum planners should stop doing that.

According to her, “Men can fetch water, they can sweep among other domestic chaos; so stereotyping is a major cause of gender based violence, and that is inequality of access and opportunity”.

Gowon however decried how women have been relegated to the background especially appointments into political positions.

“The Nigerian State has perpetuated irreparable damages of financial violence and abuse of women, for example; very few women are into appointing positions up there; and yet they cry that we don’t go into politics.

“Politics requires great finances, so if you don’t have opportunities to earn great income, how would you play politics”, she lamented.

Participants (48 women), were drawn from six local government areas of the state, which include: Bassa, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Jos South.