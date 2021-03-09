NYDP Approach INEC Over Party’s Registration, In Preparation For 2023

By Jonathan Lois

The Nigeria Youths Democratic Party (NYDP) said it’s party has approached the independent national electoral commission (INEC) with a reminder letter of their registration as a political party seeking to participate in November 2nd, 2021, Anambra state gubernatorial election as well as the 2023 general elections.

The party’s national chairman, Barry Avotu Johnson, said, “We asked the INEC to do the needful so it can afford the continual promotion for the disrespect for the rule of law and the display of the abuse of office which hereby over heating the polity.

“INEC must do her part in ensuring that every Political group or persons in Nigeria enjoy equal rights as we approach the the beginning of the 2023 electioneering activities which have been tagged as the process that will produce quality leadership and responsive path channeled towards a new and greater Nigeria.

“We also call on all our 150 million youths supporters across Nigeria and beyond to stand with the NYDP in readiness to taking over power come 2023 so that our youths and women can be gainfully employed and empowered to chart a future the themselves and the nation in general.”

Mr Johnson stated that it is time for the youths to resist any attempt by disgruntled elements of disunity to separate us from holding strong as a family to dismantle the chain of corrupt leaders in Nigeria who have continued to plunder and swander the resources of Nigeria pretending to be a friend and fronter of national development.

“We must all come together as a team to build Nigeria I’m o a nation that we all would be proud of tomorrow.

“No youth should allow him or herself to be used by any Political persons to cause trouble around the nation because some people are beating the drums if war when there no need to do so.

“Nigeria needs her people to always seat down as a people to discuss national issues and charting a way forward for the good of all it’s people either you are from the north, south, east or west so that we all can be in the same page at all times,” he added.

They also call on the Buhari administration to continue to hold talks with security experts in finding better ways to resolving the issues of insecurity in Nigeria.

We are tired of hearing about killings and kidnappings in our land and it is not acceptable at all because it’s not a tradition in Nigeria.