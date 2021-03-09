36.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

CENSTLEYO storms Abuja for youth mobilization, empowerment workshop

Land grab scandal trails newly approved Maranatha Varsity

BREAKING: Buhari flags off 2044Km Eastern narrow gauge…

CSOs pass vote of confidence on Buhari’s administration

ITF: Coalition passes vote of confidence on Ari,…

Ikpeazu: CSO gives 7days apology ultimatum to Sen.…

NYDP Approach INEC Over Party’s Registration, In Preparation…

NYDP Vows To Humiliate APC, PDP, Others in…

2021 IWD: Group seeks action on mental illness…

FCTA unveils strategies to reposition education sector

News

NYDP Approach INEC Over Party’s Registration, In Preparation For 2023

By Jonathan Lois 

The Nigeria Youths Democratic Party (NYDP) said it’s party has approached the  independent national electoral commission (INEC) with a reminder letter of their registration as a political party seeking to participate in November 2nd, 2021, Anambra state gubernatorial election as well as the 2023 general elections. 

The party’s national chairman, Barry Avotu Johnson, said, “We asked the INEC to do the needful so it can afford the continual promotion for the disrespect for the rule of law and the display of the abuse of office which hereby over heating the polity.

“INEC must do her part in ensuring that every Political group or persons in Nigeria enjoy equal rights as we approach the the beginning of the 2023 electioneering activities which have been tagged as the process that will produce quality leadership and responsive path channeled towards a new and greater Nigeria.

“We also call on all our 150 million youths supporters across Nigeria and beyond to stand with the NYDP in readiness to taking over power come 2023 so that our youths and women can be gainfully employed and empowered to chart a future the themselves and the nation in general.”

Mr Johnson stated that it is time for the youths to resist any attempt by disgruntled elements of disunity to separate us from holding strong as a family to dismantle the chain of corrupt leaders in Nigeria who have continued to plunder and swander the resources of Nigeria pretending to be a friend and fronter of national development.

“We must all come together as a team to build Nigeria I’m o a nation that we all would be proud of tomorrow.

“No youth should allow him or herself to be used by any Political persons to cause trouble around the nation because some people are beating the drums if war when there no need to do so. 

“Nigeria needs her people to always seat down as a people to discuss national issues and charting a way forward for the good of all it’s people either you are from the north, south, east or west so that we all can be in the same page at all times,” he added.

They also  call on the Buhari administration to continue to hold talks with security experts in finding better ways to resolving the issues of insecurity in Nigeria.

We are tired of hearing about killings and kidnappings in our land and it is not acceptable at all because it’s not a tradition in Nigeria. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Troops neutralise terrorists, rescue 241 in North-east

Editor

ICAN honours Magu with 2020 Merit Award

Editor

Coronavirus: Army deny’s plan to lockdown Nigeria

Editor

Troops kill 2 ‘Gana’ men, rescue 3 kidnap victims

Editor

Glo announces more NIN Update methods

Editor

NBMA hold emergency meeting over coronavirus

Editor

Concrete policies and laws necessary for climate change response – Minister

Editor

Air Component Operation HADARIN DAJI eliminates several armed bandits in Zamfara

Editor

FG launches digital Nigeria portal, mobile app

Editor

Commissioner assures of Agricultural revolution in Enugu

Editor

UN lauds Nigeria’s fight against Coronavirus

Editor

Arewa media practitioners warn against fake news, inflammatory reports

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More