Provision of water and other amenities are exclusive reserve of government, says Prof. Jehu Nnaji

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu.
A distinguished Professor of International law and a former visiting scholar to the university of Kansas law School USA,Professor Jehu Nnaji,has described the adequate provision of pkrtable water and other social amenities as an exclusive reserve of government,stating the government has to do the needful in delivering this societal obligation.
Professor Nnaji dropped this hints in an exclusive chat with The AUTHORITY while reacting to the persistent water scarcity prevailing in Enugu metropolis. He urged Enugu state government to tackle the challenge of ensuring portable water is within the reach of residents of Enugu metropolis and the entire state,at large.

He stated,"Provision of water and other public amenities remains the exclusive preserve of the government and there can be no passing of buck as the buck ends with government. Water just as light is an absolute necessity and no responsible Government can trade off such amenities for political gains".

"What that means is that every household should have access to potable water right at their homes".

His advice came at the heels of the state government's plan to tackle the perenial water scarcity in the state capital with additional inputs at 9th mile corner,Ajalli and Oji River water booster stations to Enugu metropolis.

The special adviser to Governor Ugwuanyi on Water,Hon Dubem Onyia(jnr) disclosed that a N600 milion naira contract was recently awarded to a contractor to boost the 9th mile crash ptogramme with solar powered boreholes,stating the Contractor has commenced work.

He revealed that the state government is equally considering sinking addittional boreholes at Okwonjo Ngwo to augment water supply to Enugu metropolis.
Prof Nnaji who hails from Nkanu axis of Enugu state and has indicated interest in contesting the 2023 Enugu state governorship seat, described the welfare of the people as the highest law which the government both at rural,state and national level should apply.

He said the blue ptint of his administration if elected will include engaging the Youths meaningfully in governance as leaders of tommorrow,stating a nation that toils with future of it'sYouth is at the risk of loosing focus in governance to it's detriment.

Answering question on whether he will still join the 2023 Enugu state governorship race  if eventually he did not emerge as the Enugu state PDP governorship bearer,Prof.Jehu simply said that no party has the monoply of power.

His words, "Party affiliation is only a necessary platform to run for office as enshrined in the Nigerian laws but no party holds the monopoly of power. 

Membership of a political party is necessary asset to be partisan for purposes of being given the mandate to represent your people in Nigeria but that does not obviate the fact that a well tutored democrat can and will always be a true democrat regardless of party affiliation".
