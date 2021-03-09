Women’s Day: NACA calls for gender equity in accessing HIV, Covid-19 services

By Hassan Zaggi

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, has advocated for equality in access to HIV and Covid-19 services, empowerments and employment opportunities for women and adolescent girls.

This, according to him, will bring about achieving gender equality and ensuring no woman is left behind.

Dr. Aliyu stated in a statement to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day, in Abuja, Monday.

The day is celebrated on March 8 of every year.

According to him: “6 out 10 persons living with HIV in Nigeria are females, young women aged 20-24 in Nigeria are three times more likely to be living with HIV than men of the same age.

“In this group, HIV prevalence was 1.3% compared to 0.4% in men .

“This fact should reinforce why we must continue to push for equality in access to HIV and Covid-19 services, empowerments and employment opportunities for women and Adolescent girls as this will bring about achieving gender equality and ensuring no woman is left behind’’.

The statement further noted that women are playing a vital role in the fight against the HIV pandemic here in Nigeria and around the world.

Even amid Covid-19, the statement reiterated, women continue to remain a force to reckon with in every sphere of life.

The theme for the 2021 International Women’s Day is ‘’Women in leadership; achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world.’’

The theme celebrates the tremendous effort of women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the role of mothers, sisters and daughters in the economic, political and social development of our communities and to express love and appreciation to them.