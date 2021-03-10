27 C
Abuja
2023: Ohanaeze disowns Igbo group in Lagos alleged to be rooting for Tinubu

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo(world wide) has dissociated itself from the activites of a purpored Igbo community in Lagos, alleged to be rooting for the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election.

A press statement signed by the Nation Publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,Hon Alex Ogbonnia,made available to news men in Enugu said the Igbo group  led by one Sunday Ude was said to have made the demand when they paid a courtesy call on the immediate past Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Comrade Ayodele Adewale. There upon pleaded with the former Council boss to introduce them to Tinubu and Chairman of the ruling APC in Lagos State.

The press statement read in parts,"We frown at the action of Ude and his cohorts and see them as a renegade group that does not represent the interest of Ndigbo".

"Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide condemns in strongest terms the condescending actions of this fringe group who represents only themselves and their pecuniary interest".

Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the intentions of the group as self serving and urged  the general public to discountenance them.The pan Igbo socio cultural organization stressed that the Igbo nation quest for presidency in 2023 is not negotiable
 
"We want to make it abundantly clear that the Igbo quest for the presidency in 2023 is non-negotiable. We will seek the support and understanding of all the various ethnic groups and geo-political zones in the country in this regard". 

"In fact, any Nigerian patriot knows that 2023 is the turn of the Igbo to produce a president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This agreement was reached at the onset of the present cycle of the Nigerian democracy. Nigerians adopted a rotation of presidency between the Northern and the Southern parts of the country. The principle of zoning between the various components of the constituent units was a major element in the rotation of power between the North and the South. Eminent persons such as Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Alh.Abubakar Rimi, Chief Bola Ige, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Solomon Lar, Dr.Okwesilieze Nwodo, etc resolved to commence the rotation from the South. What weighed in favour of the South was that General Abdulsalam Abubakar was the Head of State at the time.
 Abubakar, a few months before, took over from a northerner, General Sani Abacha. So, the men of conscience and undiluted patriotism favoured the South to produce the President for the country; hence Chief Olusegun Obasanjo".

The pan Igbo Socio cultural organization stressed the Igbo nation have lent supports to Chief Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan from the South West and South South  previously.Therefore, 
In 2023 when the presidency should rotate to the South and by all standards of zoning, conscience and political arithmetic, it is the turn of the South East,stating the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo under Professor George Obiozor will not relent in supporting that cause.

"The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, a diplomat and intellectual of world renown, is highly commited to the realization of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023. Therefore, a great doubt is placed on the authenticity and credibility of an Igbo that pledges the wrath that goes after renegades who work against the Igbo spirit".the statement read.
