CDS, service chiefs storm Zamfara to assess ongoing military operations

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor, Service Chiefs and other Principal Staff Officers of the Defence Headquarters and Services Headquarters on Tuesday visited Operation HADARIN DAJI, Zamfara State to assess the ongoing military operation.


The one-day visit also gives them opportunity to appraise the combat and operational readiness of troops in the Area of Operations.


A press release by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Acting Director Defence Information, said the delegation on arrival at the Force Headquarters, OPHD, Gusau, were briefed on operational activities and achievements of the Operation by the Force Commander Major General Aminu Bande after which the CDS addressed the troops. 


The press release said the CDS commended the officers and men of OPHD for their concerted efforts and urged them not to relent, but to continue giving their utmost best to ensure the return of lasting peace to Zamfara State in particular, and the North-West zone in general. 


“He urged them to be ruthless and more aggressive in decisively routing out unrepentant bandits and other criminals within the North-West zone comprising Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states.


“General Irabor charged the troops to remain focused, committed and resolute in discharging their duties while assuring that the Service Chiefs would support and do all that was needed to enhance their fighting capabilities and efficiency in their Area of Operations.

He equally assured the troops of improved welfare and prompt resolution of administrative challenges bedeviling the operation.
He said the CDS and Service Chiefs thereafter paid a courtesy visit to the executive governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Matwalle at the government house, Gusau. 


“While receiving the CDS, Governor Bello Matwalle made a case for more modern war hardware to be provided for the security agencies operating in the state”.

This, according to him, would help nip the current spate of insecurity confronting not only Zamfara State, but the entire country. The Governor equally enjoined the military to clear all the bandits’ camps in the state, stressing that this would go a long way to eliminating them.


“In his remarks, the CDS assured the governor, and indeed Nigerians in general, of the determination and resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, in decisively dealing with all criminal elements operating across the various zones of the country.”

