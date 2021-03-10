32 C
COVID-19: AMAC boss urges women to counsel women on vaccine

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido has called on women particularly mothers to help  sensitise their communities on  safety of the Covid-19 Vaccines being administered on Nigerians, with a view to building confidence in the drug as exemplified by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.


Candido advised all AMAC residents especially the vulnerable persons such as those with underlining ailments to present themselves for vaccination when the drugs arrive the Council.


A statement from AMAC’s Divisional Head, Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Olaloye Patience, revealed that the Chairman spoke at a special forum organised to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day celebrations in the Area Council.       

The AMAC boss enjoined women, who are mainly politicians and public servants, to be proactive in their contributions to national and international development, even as he commended Nigerian women such as Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Hajia Amina Muhammed and other prominent women who are making the nation proud both at the national and international levels. 


He however encouraged the women  to wake up and unite in speaking out against the plethora of social injustice often meted against the female gender in the society.  

The Council Chairman, who spoke under the theme: ‘Choose to Challenge’, expressed the natural quality of women as prudent manager of resources in every sphere of endeavour and therefore admonished the female workers to help to mitigate corrupt tendencies in the Council.


 He used the occasion to also urge all Nigerians to mobilise and support the efforts of Buhari-led administration  in its quest to rid the country of the Covid-19 disease by trusting on the usefulness of the drug.


 In her vote of thanks on behalf of AMAC women, the Secretary of the Council, Hon. Abisola Ramat Abdullahi admonished women in the Country particularly those at the grassroots to follow their dreams and aspirations with a view to achieving their set goals in life. 

