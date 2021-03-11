New NYSC Coordinator resumes in Ondo

From Morenike Adepegba



A new State Coordinator has been appointed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to head its Ondo state office. She is Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani.

Upon completing her primary school studies, Mrs. Ani proceeded to Queen of the Holy Rosary Secondary School, Nsukka, in 1976 where she obtained her West Africa School Certificate (WASC) in 1981, and thereafter enrolled at Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu where she secured an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication.

Upon completing her primary school studies, Mrs. Ani proceeded to Queen of the Holy Rosary Secondary School, Nsukka, in 1976 where she obtained her West Africa School Certificate (WASC) in 1981, and thereafter enrolled at Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu where she secured an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication.

The quest for more knowledge saw the dark skinned Coordinator at the then Anambra State University of Sciences and Technology (now ESUT) for a bachelor degree programme in the same course, graduating in 1991.

She also obtained an MSc in International Relations from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 2009.

After her first degree, the soft spoken administrator obeyed the clarion call and was mobilised and subsequently deployed to Lagos State during the 1992/93 service year for the mandatory one year service to the fatherland.

Her place of primary assignment was the Corporate Headquarters of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Iganmu, Lagos, where she distinguished herself as ‘baby image maker’, but who today, has become a successful guru in the Public Relations field.

Her foray into the public service started in 1993 when she was employed by the NYSC as Public Relations Officer II and worked at the Directorate Headquarters until 1995, after which she was transferred to NYSC FCT Secretariat, where she expanded on her knowledge of the rudiments of the Public Relations practice on the field until 2004.

Her ‘second missionary journey’ to the Directorate Headquarters occured in 2004 where she stayed till 2017 and sharpen her image making skills.

After acquiring broad knowledge under different seasoned administrators, the management asked her to proceed to NYSC Secretariat in Enugu as Head, Press and Public Relations in 2018 to showcase to the world the stuff she is made of.

A devot and practicing Catholic, who is widely travelled and has visited countries such as Israel, Rome, Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and United States of America, she is an avid lover of good music and enjoys travelling and reading among many hobbies.

The new Coordinator for Ondo State is married to a retired Director of NYSC, Ozo Anthony Chinwuba Ani, generally regarded and accepted as the architect of modern NYSC because of the innovations he brought to the Scheme when he was in active service.

The union is blessed with four beautiful biological and many foster children.

The 20th Chief Executive Officer of the Scheme in Ondo State and the seventh female to be so appointed, her philosophy of life is ‘live and let live, and everyone is important and deserves respect’.

The new Coordinator holds the traditional title of ‘Lolo’, being married to an unassuming community leader and grassroot mobiliser who holds the prestigious title of Ozo in Igbo land.