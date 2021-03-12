31 C
Bandits attack Federal Forestry College in Kaduna, abduct students

The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed an attack on Federal College of Forestry and Mechanization located in Mando area of Kaduna.

The college is located close to the Kaduna International Airport where bandits recently abducted some workers of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige comfirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday in Kaduna .

Jalige said the attack happened at about 3:00am of Friday, and unspecified number of the students had been abducted.“Yes students were kidnapped but we dont have the exact number of students kidnapped,” he added.

Jalige however said police and military operatives are working to trace the kidnappers and rescue the students.He said the command will give update on the incident.(NAN)

