31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Supreme Court affirms 10-year imprisonment of ex-Gov Dariye

Mining: Nigeria acquires key analytical infrastructure – Adegbite

Sofola assures of quality teaching, as Eko University…

Again LASU emerges second best on 2021 emerging…

Bandits attack Federal Forestry College in Kaduna, abduct…

PPPRA Projects Fuel Price At N212 Per Litre

National political advisor suggests enhancing scientific, technological support…

China’s democratic systems ensure people run the country

China to implement urban renewal action plan for…

China wins wide support from international society for…

World

China has confidence, strength to achieve bright economic prospects


By Li Zheng, People’s Daily
China, by setting a target of achieving a GDP growth of over 6 percent in its government work report this year, signals to the world its resolution and confidence to keep promoting economic recovery.


The target, without cap, aims to guarantee a lower limit. It will ensure economic growth while creating space for structural reform. The target also reflects the country’s confidence and strength, as well as its adept skills of macro control.


From a long-term perspective, GDP is still considered as a major index in the draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan. It’s because economic growth is a comprehensive indicator, and for a developing country like China, development is still a foundation for solving all problems.


Economic growth target can guide local governments, departments and fronts to work for the same and concrete goal, concentrate strength on reform and innovation, promote high-quality development, and form concerted efforts.


Besides, the 14th Five-Year Plan mainly adopts qualitative descriptions but contain quantitative methods, which enables the country to cope with risks and challenges in a more proactive manner with more composure. Besides, it can also make development more flexible, and is conducive to guiding parties involved to focus on improving development quality and efficiency.


China has the confidence and foundation to achieve an economic growth of over 6 percent this year. In the first two months, China’s total goods imports and exports expanded 32.2 percent year on year, and its exports jumped 50.1 percent. The country’s box office revenue hit 12.26 billion yuan ($1.88 billion) last month, making the world’s highest single month record in a single market. These figures indicated the great resilience, strong dynamism and bright prospects of the Chinese economy.


A GDP growth of over 6 percent is more than a quantity target. It also guides the country to optimize economic structure and shift development modes.


The government work report not only requested the country to draw up an action plan for carbon emissions to peak by 2030, but also raised a series of practical measures in advancing reforms in key areas and fostering new growth drivers. It will further promote China’s sci-tech independence, stimulate the country’s energy for innovation, and promote high-quality economic development.


The target of achieving a GDP growth of over 6 percent mirrors a people-centered development philosophy. It was because of effective pandemic control that China became the first major economy to have achieved positive growth. Behind such achievements were the principles of serving the people and relying on the people.


The target will greatly boost livelihood and benefit millions of households. To ensure livelihood construction has become a consensus of NPC deputies and CPPCC members. This year’s government work report is like a task list that covers every aspect of livelihood, from education to health care and elderly care.


Seven out of the 20 major indicators in the draft outline for the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development and Long-Range Objectives through the Year 2035 are about livelihood. By bringing more tangible benefits to its people, China will not only better realize justice and equity in its economic growth, but also build more sustainable domestic demand.


It is believed that China will achieve a better performance than a GDP growth of over 6 percent this year, laying a solid foundation for its 14th Five-Year Plan. In the long run, the country is also expected to maintain steady and long-term economic development, and realize high-quality development while maintaining reasonable growth.
The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China’s State Council handles 8,108 NPC motions, 4,115 CPPCC proposals last year

Editor

China’s Spring Festival benefits global merchants

Editor

Israel bombs Gaza after rocket fire as UAE, Bahrain sign deals

Editor

Attempts of certain Westerners to come between China, Africa doomed to fail

Editor

NPC deputy works to advance rural cultural, ethical progress

Editor

Foreign students in Wuhan cherish dawned fall semester, confident in campus anti-epidemic measures

Editor

Annual average salary of China’s urban employees witnesses steady growth in 2019

Editor

China to celebrate new year in Abuja on 25th January , donates food items to IDP

Editor

China’s ‘river chief’ system improves water quality

Editor

Platform economy in China brings convenience, benefits to people

Editor

COVID-19 in Spain sewage brings origin of virus a step closer

Editor

China sees expansion of new businesses, upgrading of new consumption

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More