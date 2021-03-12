28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s small appliance industry enjoys robust development momentum

New changes to draft outline of China’s 14th…

NPC deputy works to advance rural cultural, ethical…

XR industry boasts broad space for growth in…

China confident in achieving social, economic development targets…

UBEC’s un-accessed fund hits over N41bn – Bobboyi

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

NIPOST regain mandate to collect stamp duty charges…

NHIS: Kebbi First Lady tasks advocates, stakeholders on…

Cover

IPOB is Kanu’s private enterprise – Igbo professionals


– Commend Buhari on development of region

By Rapheal Izokpu

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has come hard on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying he is using the group for his personal interest.


CSEPNND in a press release said recent change of registration status of IPOB by Kanu has confirmed its position.


The group said the IPOB leader recently changed the group’s documentation as a business organisation based in London and owned by himself and wife.


Reacting to this in a statement,the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), called on well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to pull out of the group and openly identify with Nigerian state, saying Ndigbo has so much to gain being in an indivisible Nigeria than Kanu’s acclaimed Biafra.


CSEPNND National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in the statement,said: “We are vindicated by the current integrity crisis rocking IPOB and its acclaimed leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, where prominent members of IPOB  came out in some  viral video to expose the criminal and selfish acts of Nnamdi Kanu in the United Kingdom (Uk) and other parts of world.”


“The revelations coming from IPOB members has vindicated our firm position that Nnamdi Kanu is using Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to feather his personal interest rather than that of the generality of the Igbos,” it added.


“How can Kanu change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers? Kanu and his wife remain the sole signatories to IPOB’s main account in Germany,  is this not clear that it’s a personal business?” The statement asked.


Going further, the group insisted that, “This  has completely vindicated our stand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is just a common fraudsters who is only out to make money and other personal gains for himself and not representing the Igbo nation.”


According to the Igbo professionals’ body,”This has been our cry  from the onset  that IPOB is a complete fraud and a venture by one miscreant to play on the sensibilities of the Igbo people.”
“We are glad today that the whole truth is out”, it said, adding:” We therefore urge people to distance themselves from the Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.”


It advised people of the South East to come out to support the present federal administration which it said, meant well for the region, so they can stand equal among other regions in benefitting from the dividends of democracy.


“Let’s come together and build the Nigeria of our dream.


President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC Government may not have been fair to us but he’s not our problem”, the group said, noting that “it’s lack of unity that is our major problem, truth be told.”


“As Ndigbo, we are supposed to believe in Nigeria than any tribe in this country considering our spread in human and investments. We must believe in Nigeria and demand our right legitimately,” it counselled.
The coalition hailed President Buhari over his development efforts in the South East geopolitical zone, saying the region was grateful to him.


“We commend President Muhammad Buhari for the giant infrastructural development in South East in recent time. This is  one of its kind. Today, containers can come to our door steps in Onitsha because of the deliberate efforts of the federal government. 


“We appeal to Ndigbo all over the world to support President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC led government so we can gain more,” the statement read.


CSEPNND however said, “As a geopolitical zone that has been marginalized for long time, we are appealing to the president to do more for us especially in term of appointments in sensitive areas of government”, adding:” This will give and average Igbo man a sense of belonging.”


“We urge the president to show that he loves the Igbo man both in body language and in actions,” it further said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why Nigeria can’t stop borrowing – DMO

Editor

Dapchi Girls: BBOG threatens to sue FG for criminal negligence

Editor

Atiku seeks PDP review of 2019 polls

Editor

Buhari plotting to remove Saraki a�� Sen Misau

Editor

Again, CBN’s MPC slashes interest rate to 12.5%

Editor

Ahiara Diocese Crisis: Bishop Okpalaeke resigns

Editor

Nigeria prepared to receive 4m dosses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, says NPHCDA

Editor

VAIDS: Adeosun raises alarm over fake tax officials

Editor

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national conference

Editor

Obey Executive Order on mask-wearing or risk another lockdown, Buhari warns Nigerians

Editor

Breaking: TVC News station on fire, vehicles burnt

Editor

Alleged N900Billion Scam: Group Gives EFCC One Week To Arrest Prosecute/Yari Or Face Litigation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More