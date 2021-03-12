IPOB is Kanu’s private enterprise – Igbo professionals



– Commend Buhari on development of region

By Rapheal Izokpu

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has come hard on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying he is using the group for his personal interest.



CSEPNND in a press release said recent change of registration status of IPOB by Kanu has confirmed its position.



The group said the IPOB leader recently changed the group’s documentation as a business organisation based in London and owned by himself and wife.



Reacting to this in a statement,the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), called on well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to pull out of the group and openly identify with Nigerian state, saying Ndigbo has so much to gain being in an indivisible Nigeria than Kanu’s acclaimed Biafra.



CSEPNND National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in the statement,said: “We are vindicated by the current integrity crisis rocking IPOB and its acclaimed leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, where prominent members of IPOB came out in some viral video to expose the criminal and selfish acts of Nnamdi Kanu in the United Kingdom (Uk) and other parts of world.”



“The revelations coming from IPOB members has vindicated our firm position that Nnamdi Kanu is using Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to feather his personal interest rather than that of the generality of the Igbos,” it added.



“How can Kanu change the registration status of IPOB to his personal business if he truly means well for his followers? Kanu and his wife remain the sole signatories to IPOB’s main account in Germany, is this not clear that it’s a personal business?” The statement asked.



Going further, the group insisted that, “This has completely vindicated our stand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is just a common fraudsters who is only out to make money and other personal gains for himself and not representing the Igbo nation.”



According to the Igbo professionals’ body,”This has been our cry from the onset that IPOB is a complete fraud and a venture by one miscreant to play on the sensibilities of the Igbo people.”

“We are glad today that the whole truth is out”, it said, adding:” We therefore urge people to distance themselves from the Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.”



It advised people of the South East to come out to support the present federal administration which it said, meant well for the region, so they can stand equal among other regions in benefitting from the dividends of democracy.



“Let’s come together and build the Nigeria of our dream.



President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC Government may not have been fair to us but he’s not our problem”, the group said, noting that “it’s lack of unity that is our major problem, truth be told.”



“As Ndigbo, we are supposed to believe in Nigeria than any tribe in this country considering our spread in human and investments. We must believe in Nigeria and demand our right legitimately,” it counselled.

The coalition hailed President Buhari over his development efforts in the South East geopolitical zone, saying the region was grateful to him.



“We commend President Muhammad Buhari for the giant infrastructural development in South East in recent time. This is one of its kind. Today, containers can come to our door steps in Onitsha because of the deliberate efforts of the federal government.



“We appeal to Ndigbo all over the world to support President Muhammadu Buhari and his APC led government so we can gain more,” the statement read.



CSEPNND however said, “As a geopolitical zone that has been marginalized for long time, we are appealing to the president to do more for us especially in term of appointments in sensitive areas of government”, adding:” This will give and average Igbo man a sense of belonging.”



“We urge the president to show that he loves the Igbo man both in body language and in actions,” it further said.