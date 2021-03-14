32 C
AMML adopts measures to ease traffic in Wuse market

By Raph Christopher 

The Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) has adopted new steps to end gridlock in and around the ever busy Wuse market.


AMML through the Public Relations Officer, Mr Innocent Amaechina told journalists at the weekend that, plans are underway to start an automated parking  system in the market.


He said construction work was in progress at the entrance and exit of the market in preparatory to seemliness migration to new parking regime.


According to him, the new parking system will be both automated and timed, this, he said will help check the activities of those that park their vehicles and go to shop without remembering to drive out, and leave space for others.


He explained that despite the management effort to work with VIO and FRSC to address the continued traffic situation, it was still difficult considering the increasing number of persons that enter the market.


According to him, the about-to- commence system would be the lasting solution to grilock within the market.

