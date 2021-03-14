Nigerian mothers welcomes CDS’, service chiefs visit to hospitalized military personnel

* Laud Armed Forces of Nigeria for aggressive onslaught on bandits

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), a group of mothers concerned about the security challenges in the country has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor for leading the service chiefs to visit Maiduguri, second time since their appointment.

The CDS and the other service chiefs on Saturday visited the 7 Division Military Hospital, to interact with wounded soldiers receiving treatment.

MUN in a statement on Sunday expressed appreciation for the visit, saying it will further boost morale of military personnel engaged in operations across the country.

According to the statement signed by Publicity Secretary, MUN, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, “We, mothers are concerned about the security challenges, about the abduction of our children in schools, we are also concerned about our youths and husbands in the military who are making sacrifice to tackle the security challenges.

“The visit of the CDS and other service chiefs to the 7 Division Military Hospital is a welcome one. It gives us assurance that the Armed Forces of Nigeria ably led by General LEO Irabor is not only equal to the task, but concerned about the welfare of our husbands engaged in various military operations across the country.

The group also join President Muhammadu Buhari to commend the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their prompt response which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members in Kaduna recently.

“We however urge the AFN to ensure others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

“Also, the AFN should be commended for foiling attempt by the bandits to kidnap students of Government Science Secondary School , Ikara in Kara Local Government Area of Kaduna State between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

“The role of the military was confirmed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr . Samuel Aruwan, who said 307 students were rescued unhurt by troops who foiled the attempted kidnap .

“On behalf of Nigeria Mothers, we wish the AFN strength and continued protection as they sacrifice to keep us safe.”