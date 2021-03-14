Security: Gov. Obaseki gets thumbs up from GPMI

President General of Global Peace Movement International UK, Dr. Mike Uyi has expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki of Edo State on his commitment to contain rising security challenges affecting the state.



Dr. Uyi the commendation in a press statement on Monday, in Abuja noting that the state like other states of the federation was faced with cases of security before the coming of Governor Obaseki’s administration.



He said heads of security formations in Edo state have greatly cooperated with state government on addressing many challenges stressing, especially the State Director Department of State Services (DSS).

“Before Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki assumed office, insecurity in Edo State was at the apex. Robbery and kidnapping were perpetrated with reckless abandon”.



“Travellers who usually would pass through the State to link to other neighboring states were under constant siege. As if that were not enough, the State was notorious for being the headquarters of kidnappers. And this had gone on for years before Governor Obaseki forthright leadership came to dislodge these criminals”.



Uyi said Governor Obaseki has changed the security narratives. He provided over 200 utility vehicles for security patrol against criminal activities in the State while over 500 motorcycles were provided for security operations to allow security agents access to the hinterlands where most of the heinous crimes are committed.



“The Vigilante servicemen and women use the motorbikes to access difficult terrains where criminals reigned as terror lords since those locations are inaccessible. Aside from this, Gov. Obaseki’s administration procured sophisticated gadgets for Operation Total Freedom (OPT) established by the administration to stamp out criminal activities in the State”.



“Global Peace Movement President General and somembers of his team took a Secret tour of Edo State in the last two weeks for Independent assessments of Edo State security network and can say that Gov. Obaseki’s immeasurable determination and exertions has culminated into an unprecedented success in the neutralization and utterly decimation of security threats in the state.



“We wish to generally commend Governor Obaseki and his progressive team for putting in place the right framework that is responsible for the current peace Edo Staye is enjoying today”.



“Global Peace Movement International UK, in his tradition of recognizing, selfless sacrifice made by people, will not fail to mention CSP William Waba, CSO Edo State Government House andCSP Yusuf Haruna (Rtd) SA to the Governor on Security for their professionalism”.



“Governor Obaseki needs to be encouraged by all and soundrel in Edo State. People should understand that Edo State of Nigeria is not like any other State in Nigeria from pre Colonial Era in Africa”.