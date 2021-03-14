Uzodimma Vs Okorocha: Owerri zone leaders seek full implementation of panel report on recovery public property

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Former Governor of Imostate and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha received more knocks in his fight against the state government, as leaders of Owerri zone (Imo East Senatorial Zone) at the weekend, called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to implement without further delay, all the recommendations of the Justice Florence Duruoha Igwe Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Lands and other Related Matters, which recommended forfeiture of properties cornered unlawfully by the former Governor

The leaders, who belonged to different political leanings met in Owerri, where they passed a resolution, urging the Governor not to hesitate henceforth in recovering all properties allegedly stolen by the Past administration under the Rescue Mission crusade, as contained in the panel’s report.

Imo State government and senator Okorocha have recently engaged in fierce altercations after the former Governor and Senator had moved to unseal the Royal Palm Estate, a property linked to his wife, which was earlier sealed by the State government.

Speaking at the event, Imo State Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, umveiled the details of the white paper, which enumerated the number of properties and lands across the State unlawfully taken by the former Governor.

He accused former Governor Okorocha of being primitive in the acquisition of properties, while assuring that several lands and properties belonging to the people of the State which the White paper recommended for seizure and forfeiture should be recovered from the former Governor.

According to him “This is not a case of witch hunting but brazen display of land grabbing by the former Governor to the detriment of land owners, particularly in Owerri zone,” adding that Governor Hope Uzodimma needs the support of well meaning Imolites particularly in Owerri zone to implement the white paper.

Also speaking the former Speakers, Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kelechi Nwagwu and Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, drummed support for the Governor to fully implement the White paper, saying the good people of Owerri zone are solidly behind the recovery of properties corned by the former Governor, his friends, associates and family members.

Convener of the meeting, Dr. Alex Mbata, said the people of Owerri zone have taken a decision on the matter, urging Governor Uzodimma to implement the report without delay.

Other speakers at the event such as Sir Ambrose Ejiogu and Pastor Nelson Nwole all spoke in unison, calling for immediate action on the part of the State government to recover the illegally acquired properties in Okorocha’s possession.

A communique detailing the resolution of Owerri zone leaders on the recovery of all government properties in private hands including Senator Rochas Okorocha, was read by the State Commissioner for Special Projects, Barr Kingsley Ononuju.

Some prominent leaders of the zone present at the meeting include Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku, former Deputy Governor, Dr (Mrs) Ada Okwuonu, co convener of the meeting, Chief Henry Njoku (Harritex), Sir Ambose Ejiogu, Former Member House of Representatives, Hon Ernest Ibejiako, Majority Leader, Imo State House, Hon.Ken Onyemaechi, Imo State Representative, Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, Chief Victor Murako, Special Adviser To Gov Uzodimma on ADP, Chief Gibson Njemanze (Oyiga), Federal Commissioner, Imo State office of Public Complaints Commission, PCC, Chief (Barr) Willie Amadi.

Others present include Hon. Philip Ejiogu, Hon. Chief Bright Nwalue, Hon. Clinton Amadi, Hon. Mrs. Chika Ibekwe, Chief Tony Grey Okpe, Evang. Ethelbert Okere, Chief Ifeanyi Opara , Hon. Dan Ikpeazu, Chief Sir Fidel Onyeneke, Chief Blydeen Amajuruonwu, as well as traditional rulers drawn from the nine local governments of the zone and many others.