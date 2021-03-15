27.6 C
Bagudu restates commitment to provision of basic amenities to rural communities

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has again restated his commitment in providing basic social amenities to people, especially those living in the rural areas.

Bagudu stated this yesterday while interacting with communities when he inspected the ongoing construction of Fakon Sarki/Bayawa road, in Augie Local Government Area.


The road, when completed, will link the adjoining villages to Bayawa Augie and Argungu, hence, bolster their socioeconomic activities.


It would equally facilitate the easy movement of vehicles and transportation of agricultural produce to accessible markets around.


The governor in company of his Chief of Staff, Government House, Birinin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), also made a stop-over at Sabla Mayaki, Sabla Maisamari , Zabdo and Bore communities.


While there, he freely interacted with the elated residents of the communities, amidst euphoria, laced with rapturous clapping and singing from children, women, as well young men who were visibly happy with the historic and unprecedented visit by the people’s Governor.


At every community, the Governor sought to find out the immediate basic needs of the people, which were lacking, with a view to addressing them, as soon as possible.


A Community Leader in Sablar Mayaki, Abdullahi Muhammadu, who was visibly elated with the visit, expressed their happiness with the ongoing road construction linking their community.


The community Imam, Malan Sule Amadu, led the community members in fervently praying for the sustainability of peace and progress in Kebbi, under the leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku.


The governor further assured the communities of his intention to address their request for provision of potable water, electricity, fencing of cemetery, renovation of Jumuat Mosque and the Dispensary.

