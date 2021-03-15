Familylifers.com will enhance wealth creation, employment, crime reduction, says Adewale

By Cyriacus Nnaji

Co-Founder, Familylifers.com, a social media platform, Pastor Bisi Adewale, has disclosed that the new outfit would enhance wealth creation, eliminate unemployment, provide employment opportunities and ultimately reduce crime rates in the society.

Adewale made the revelation at the launch of the online brand , Familylifers.com, at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He said “The thoughts of helping solve many of our nation’s problems were the propelling force behind creating this website and its applications. The platform will help in wealth creation and eliminate unemployment as the platform will provide employment opportunities. The platform will also empower young people and families. It will keep the youth busy and reduce crime rates. It will help parents in raising better children for society.”

Adewale said that the new platform would also give room for young Nigerians to interact and showcase their skills, products and services free of charge. “It will also be an avenue for unemployed graduates to be linked with employers of labour as they upload their CVs on the platform,” Adewale reiterated.

He maintained that Familylifers.com was built on the mission of helping the young ones, reducing the crime rate and building families in mind, and the vision of seeing all youth in Nigeria living responsible lives, gainfully employed, and building a very strong nation.

“Since the problems of our nation are multi-facet. The solutions to the present state of our nation must also be multidimensional. That is why we can’t leave it for the government alone to do. All hands must be on deck to protect the ship from wrecking. We discovered that one of the best ways to solve the problem of our nation is using the power of science and technology. That is why we are here today to see the birth of a platform that will bring a solution to many of our nation’s problems.

“Today, we are here to launch a platform that will help young people learn new things and do great things. This platform will take them out of the street and make them use technology for positive things. That is why we are launching Familylifers.com today,” Adewale maintained.

He said seeing the present state of the nation, there is need to pay attention to the young people, and help them grow to full potential and responsible adults who can join in nation-building.

Pastor (Mrs) Yomi Adewale, the wife of Bisi and co-Founder of the platform, said it is no doubt that the world is currently facing a common and unseen enemy which has caused so much in the global economy; Nigeria inclusive.

She said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is not a small deal on the citizens. “It has increased challenges faced by families, especially our youths and young adults who are the future of our nation and tomorrow’s leaders.

She said the current unemployment rate of 27.1% according to National Bureau of Statistics, Q2 2020 implies an increase in the poverty level in many families. “Many youths are out of jobs beyond gender, geographical or educational biased reasons,” she stated.

Mrs Adewale, a Chartered Accountant disclosed that the initiative of creating an online platform was built to address structural and practical challenges faced by the youth today.

“It’s a laudable idea as this will collaborate and support the efforts of the government to curb the rate of unemployment among our youths.

“The online forum (www.familylifers.com) provides an opportunity for empowerment, employment, acquisition of skills, advertisement of businesses for SMEs/entrepreneurs, etc. for our youth to engage in meaningful ventures that will help to shun activities that could bring a setback to Nigeria and cause havoc on her citizens,” she stated.