Jang is a patriotic Nigerian- says Gov. Lalong

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has described the immediate past Governor of the State, Sen. Jonah Jang as a “patriotic Nigerian.

He also said as a patriot, the former Governor has continued to serve the State and the nation at large with “passion and commitment”.

Lalong stated this through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, as he felicitates with his immediate predecessor on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The Governor in a congratulatory message described his predecessor as, “a patriotic Nigerian who has continued to serve Nigeria and Plateau State with passion and commitment”.

He recalled the contributions of Sen. Jang at various times during his career in the Nigerian Airforce and after retirement where he served as Governor, Senator among other responsibilities.

While wishing him many more years of good health, peace and God’s protection, the Governor urged the elderstatesman to continue to offer, “Your wealth of wisdom and experience towards the development of Plateau State and the nation”.