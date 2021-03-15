31.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Minister, Chairman, Senate Committee, Science and Tech Should…

BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Father, Prof Okonjo, Dies At…

Jang is a patriotic Nigerian- says Gov. Lalong

Trade can be a game changer for Nigerian…

PTAD boss, Ejikeme charges newly elevated staff on…

Questions as FCTA flags off COVID-19 vaccination

Consumer satisfaction, central organizing principle of our regulatory…

Protest: How AAC Members Chased Sowore Out From…

Sofola assures of quality teaching, as Eko University…

Familylifers.com will enhance wealth creation, employment, crime reduction,…

News

Jang is a patriotic Nigerian- says Gov. Lalong

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has described the immediate past Governor of the State, Sen. Jonah Jang as a “patriotic Nigerian.

He also said as a patriot, the former Governor has continued to serve the State and the nation at large with “passion and commitment”.

Lalong stated this through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, as he felicitates with his immediate predecessor on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

The Governor in a congratulatory message described his predecessor as, “a patriotic Nigerian who has continued to serve Nigeria and Plateau State with passion and commitment”.

He recalled the contributions of Sen. Jang at various times during his career in the Nigerian Airforce and after retirement where he served as Governor, Senator among other responsibilities.

While wishing him many more years of good health, peace and God’s protection, the Governor urged the elderstatesman  to continue to offer, “Your wealth of wisdom and experience towards the development of Plateau State and the nation”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

World Polio Day: Kano Consolidates On Polio Victory To Fight Other Diseases

Editor

Ebonyi Assembly investigates alleged killing of two villagers by police

Editor

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

Editor

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian military

Editor

Creditors after my life over Atiku’s campaign debt – NCP Boss

Editor

BREAKING: Court orders IGP, DSS to release Sanusi from detention

Editor

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11 has been dethroned

Editor

Plan International: Eulogies as Hussaini Abdu steps down as Country Director

Editor

UK Supreme Court Judgment against Shell: We are not Surprised! – ERA Acting ED

Editor

*Abusing Buhari will not bring you out of poverty, CAFA replies Aisha Yesufu*

Editor

Tension in Isuikwuato over abduction of travelers by suspected Fulani gunmen

Editor

Nigerian Medical Association: FCT High Court Fixes December 3 for Hearing of Suit Challenging Suspension

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More