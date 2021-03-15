Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing 4 month old boy in Nasarawa

From Beauty John, Lafia

The Nasarawa state Police command has arrested one Suwuese Humba for stealing a four-month old boy in Gidan Zakara, Uke of Karu local government of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement availed to newsmen in Lafia, on Saturday.

According to the PPRO, on 8/3/2021 at about 8:00pm, mother of the child, Queen Moses of Gidan Zakara, Uke of Karshi development area, Karu LGA, lodged a complaint at the Uke Division that one Sewuese Humba (f) came to her House at about 10:00am of same day and took away her four months old Child after she fell asleep. Adding that all effort to locate the suspect and the where about of the child proved abortive.

Nansel stated that upon receipt of the complaint, a painstaking investigation was launched by the Uke Divisional Police Officer and his team, who found the child three days later in custody of the suspect in Benue state.

“Consequently, on 11/3/2021, the suspect was trailed and arrested at Adikpo village of Benue State, where the Four Months old baby boy was recovered from her and taken to the Hospital for medical examination,” he said.

The PPRO assured that the suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the Investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe warned all criminals in the State to desist from crime or move out of the state or else they will be fumigated.