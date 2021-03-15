27.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Firm wants FG to stop handover of National…

President of Igbo extraction: Nigeria Youth Organization to…

Igbo, Hausa,Yoruba must surrender ethnic identities to Nigeria

The giant and hero of our clime

National Convention: APC must return to the grassroots…

COVID -19: Musharak to kick-start fumigation, decontamination of…

Osinbajo, Lawan, Onaiyekan, others storm Imo for Uzodimma’s…

Bagudu restates commitment to provision of basic amenities…

PRP flays plan to transport COVID- 19 vaccines…

Eastern Gauge Rail Line: Igbo Assembly rejects project

News

President of Igbo extraction: Nigeria Youth Organization to hold conference in Enugu

The Nigeria Youth Organization, South East zone, weekend said arrangement were on for the organization of a zonal conference targeted at the unity of Ndigbo towards the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

In statement signed by Comrade Okorie C. Okorie, (Ambassador of Peace) National Vice President, NYO, South East Zone, the conference which is scheduled to hold in Enugu State will also focus on the role of South Eastern Youths towards national Peace, unity and development of the country.

According to the statement, “Participants to this all important Conference shall be drawn from all political divide as the task before Ndigbo is an onerous one.”

The statement reads in part: “I have the approval of the Executive Council Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) South East Zone to announce the immediate Constitution of the Central Planning Committee for the forthcoming South East Zonal Conference of the Organisation slated for Friday 30th April, 2021.

“The above mentioned South East Zonal Conference of the Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) which is scheduled to hold at Enugu State shall focus on the Role of South Eastern Youths towards National Peace, Unity and Development.

“The Conference shall also discuss the Unity of Ndigbo towards the actualization of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction Come 2023.
“Members of the Central Planning Committee includes; C.B Onovo Esq – Chairman, Barr Victor Etie – Co – Chairman, Lady Ijeoma Okonkwo – Deputy Chairman, Nze Unegbu Ozoemena – Member, Engr. Isiwu Gerald Ibeneme – Member, Comrade Igwe Kelechi Maduabuchi – Member, Hon. Oroke Jeremiah E. – Member, Comrade Chinekwe T.V. – Member, Marycynthia Mma Okolo – Member, Ifeoma Uche Esq – Member, Comrade Okoro Chimaobi Celestine – Member, Francis Oranye – Member and Hon. Prince Fortune Chinonso – Secretary.

“Accordingly, we do seek the cooperation of South East Leaders both Political and Non Political class so as to bring this conference to fruition. This press release is dated today 6th March, 2021.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ActionAid Training: Expert Blames Terrorists Attacks on Unemployment, Poverty

Editor

Lawan wants Nigeria’s education curricula reviewed

Editor

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

Editor

Gov. Zulum plans repatriation 120,000 Nigerian refugees from Niger

Editor

CISLAC slams Niger Delta leaders for politicising cleanup of Ogoniland

Editor

Winnie Mandela dies at 81.

Editor

Soldier, 28 terrorists killed in Yobe clash

Editor

Gambari’s appointment gives hope to every Nigerian, says Al-Makura

Editor

Excess Crude Account :Senate Demands Identity of Lawyer paid $4m as Consultancy Fee

Editor

PMB Condoles Gov. Yahaya Bello Over The Death of Mother, Charges Kogi People to Unite

Editor

Nigeria/Niger joint military operation hit Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in Kure

Editor

Kano: DSS arrest man for impersonation, fraud

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More