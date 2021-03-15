President of Igbo extraction: Nigeria Youth Organization to hold conference in Enugu

The Nigeria Youth Organization, South East zone, weekend said arrangement were on for the organization of a zonal conference targeted at the unity of Ndigbo towards the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

In statement signed by Comrade Okorie C. Okorie, (Ambassador of Peace) National Vice President, NYO, South East Zone, the conference which is scheduled to hold in Enugu State will also focus on the role of South Eastern Youths towards national Peace, unity and development of the country.

According to the statement, “Participants to this all important Conference shall be drawn from all political divide as the task before Ndigbo is an onerous one.”

The statement reads in part: “I have the approval of the Executive Council Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) South East Zone to announce the immediate Constitution of the Central Planning Committee for the forthcoming South East Zonal Conference of the Organisation slated for Friday 30th April, 2021.

“The above mentioned South East Zonal Conference of the Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) which is scheduled to hold at Enugu State shall focus on the Role of South Eastern Youths towards National Peace, Unity and Development.

“The Conference shall also discuss the Unity of Ndigbo towards the actualization of Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction Come 2023.

“Members of the Central Planning Committee includes; C.B Onovo Esq – Chairman, Barr Victor Etie – Co – Chairman, Lady Ijeoma Okonkwo – Deputy Chairman, Nze Unegbu Ozoemena – Member, Engr. Isiwu Gerald Ibeneme – Member, Comrade Igwe Kelechi Maduabuchi – Member, Hon. Oroke Jeremiah E. – Member, Comrade Chinekwe T.V. – Member, Marycynthia Mma Okolo – Member, Ifeoma Uche Esq – Member, Comrade Okoro Chimaobi Celestine – Member, Francis Oranye – Member and Hon. Prince Fortune Chinonso – Secretary.

“Accordingly, we do seek the cooperation of South East Leaders both Political and Non Political class so as to bring this conference to fruition. This press release is dated today 6th March, 2021.”