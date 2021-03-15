PRP flays plan to transport COVID- 19 vaccines with N10.6billion

By Our Reporter

National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Falalu Bello, has criticised decision by the authorities to spend over N10.6 billion on transportation of COVID- 19 vaccines to the 36 states.

Bello, who addressed Journalist in Abuja, said “such ridiculous expenditure speaks volume of the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is paying lip service to the fight against corrupt practices in the country.”

He wondered why such monies are not spent on construction of primary healthcare centres across the country, alleging that virtually all contracts for road, housing and railway projects are being inflated to the detriment of Nigerians.

“The fight against corruption, as one of the promises of the Buhari administration, should really begin by addressing graft at structured level of the society.

“Nigeria today pays highest for its infrastructure contracts despite the due process started during former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration. Why do we pay higher than Ghana for example for roads and railway lines?

“Another example that is current is the report that the Federal Government is to spend N10.6 billion to transport COVID-19 vaccines to states. How can the government explain this? And as they have not, we are asking how much the Federal Government has so far spent on COVID-19. They should, here, come clean on what has been spent to fight the pandemic. Debating these and ensuring that there is value for money in all public sector contracts will help the nation save trillions of naira desperately needed for growth. And such a war, fought with honesty and commitments, will sincerely begin to address corruption in Nigeria,” Bello said.

To PRP, sincere and committed fight against corruption, supported by making agriculture an economically viable activity, would take millions of Nigerian youths out of poverty and unemployment.

“If we fail to do so, what will happen is better imagined as Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and killing of innocent persons will continue. All the recruits for all aforesaid ills have come because of poverty, unemployment and underemployment and they must be addressed before peace will return to Nigeria,” Bello said.