27.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Firm wants FG to stop handover of National…

President of Igbo extraction: Nigeria Youth Organization to…

Igbo, Hausa,Yoruba must surrender ethnic identities to Nigeria

The giant and hero of our clime

National Convention: APC must return to the grassroots…

COVID -19: Musharak to kick-start fumigation, decontamination of…

Osinbajo, Lawan, Onaiyekan, others storm Imo for Uzodimma’s…

Bagudu restates commitment to provision of basic amenities…

PRP flays plan to transport COVID- 19 vaccines…

Eastern Gauge Rail Line: Igbo Assembly rejects project

News

PRP flays plan to transport COVID- 19 vaccines with N10.6billion

By Our Reporter

National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Falalu Bello, has criticised decision by the authorities to spend over N10.6 billion on transportation of COVID- 19 vaccines to the 36 states.

Bello, who addressed Journalist in Abuja, said “such ridiculous expenditure speaks volume of the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is paying lip service to the fight against corrupt practices in the country.”

He wondered why such monies are not spent on construction of primary healthcare centres across the country, alleging that virtually all contracts for road, housing and railway projects are being inflated to the detriment of Nigerians.

“The fight against corruption, as one of the promises of the Buhari administration, should really begin by addressing graft at structured level of the society.

“Nigeria today pays highest for its infrastructure contracts despite the due process started during former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration. Why do we pay higher than Ghana for example for roads and railway lines?

“Another example that is current is the report that the Federal Government is to spend N10.6 billion to transport COVID-19 vaccines to states. How can the government explain this? And as they have not, we are asking how much the Federal Government has so far spent on COVID-19. They should, here, come clean on what has been spent to fight the pandemic. Debating these and ensuring that there is value for money in all public sector contracts will help the nation save trillions of naira desperately needed for growth. And such a war, fought with honesty and commitments, will sincerely begin to address corruption in Nigeria,” Bello said.

To PRP, sincere and committed fight against corruption, supported by making agriculture an economically viable activity, would take millions of Nigerian youths out of poverty and unemployment.

“If we fail to do so, what will happen is better imagined as Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and killing of innocent persons will continue. All the recruits for all aforesaid ills have come because of poverty, unemployment and underemployment and they must be addressed before peace will return to Nigeria,” Bello said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Rumoured Attack: We’re on ground, Kano CP assures

Editor

Gender-based violence a global pandemic – Bishop Ibezim

Editor

AFGASAN donates relief materials to flood Victims in Kebbi

Editor

Nigeria loses 17B dollars annually says CISLAC

Editor

Journalist turned civil defence officer, Aso, buries mother

Editor

Kebbi gov flags-off biometric data capture of artisanal gold mining exercise

Editor

Bawa’s appointment as EFCC chair on merit, says group

Editor

Army steps up operations against terrorists, criminal elements nationwide

Editor

SSS arrests TVC journalist

Editor

NHRC expresses readiness to work with NACA/UNDP on rights issues of PLWHA’s

Editor

Gov Wike acknowledges recipient of FG N78bn refund to Rivers

Editor

FUEL HIKE: IPC condemns unlawful arrest of journalists’ covering protest

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More