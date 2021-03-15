RAMFAC chairman mourns Dr Nwodo

ZARA NWACHINAEMERE writes that Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Engr. Elias Mbam, Friday, commiserated with the family of Nwodo over the death of Dr Joseph Nwodo.

Mbam, described late Nwodo, as a man of wisdom and unparalleled intellect, whose vast knowledge of constitutional law was evident in his works and speeches and was deployed in his struggle for a Nigeria where everyone, irrespective of religion, tribe and status were equal before the law and equal beneficiaries of the entity that is Nigeria.

In his condolence message to Nwodo’s family of Enugu state, Friday, he noted that the late political Colossus carried himself with great candour, dignity and respect.

He said: “I learned today of the demise of our dear brother, Dr. Joe Nwodo, with grave sadness and deep felt melancholy especially as each time I remember Dr Nwodo, it is with fond memories of a man of unrivaled wisdom and unparalleled intellect.

“Dr Joe Nwodo was one Nigerian politician whose intelligence was as gigantic as his stature, and who unreservedly utilized this God-given talent in pursuit of a peaceful and united Nigeria.

“I recall with nostalgia that as a frontline political aspirant of the defunct National Republican Convention, the late Dr Nwodo, carried himself with great candour, dignity and respect, and earned a place in my young heart and indeed in the hearts of many Nigerians, no wonder his younger brother, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo won the Enugu gubernatorial election in 1992 after he was disqualified in the NRC primaries.

“That Dr Joe Nwodo will be sincerely missed is a certainty but I enjoin the Nwodo family, the good people of Enugu state and indeed the entire country to take solace in the knowledge that he’s left lasting legacies, and that Chief Nnia Nwodo and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo are siblings of the late colossus who are as equally gifted and are ever ready to contribute to national discourse and to the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

“May God rest the soul of Dr Joseph Nwodo and grant him the best place in paradise. Amen”,