Aso Rock Cooperative Society charged to support FG’s anti-corruption war

By Chesa Chesa
The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Abuja, Mr. Tijjani Umar, has urged the leadership of State House Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society (SHSMCS) to support the government’s anti-corruption programme by maintaining a high level of transparency and accountability.

He spoke at the weekend in Abuja after his investiture as Patron of the Society, according to a statement issued by Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye,Deputy Director (Information) at the State House, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary commended the association for remaining focused on its objectives and avoiding any crises since its  establishment 20 years ago. 
”There are several cooperative societies that are dealing with issues of integrity because people managing huge resources are helping themselves to these resources; and instead of solving staff problems, they are compounding them.  

”It is remarkable that the State House Cooperative Society has kept a reasonably clean slate,” Umar told the Mike Terfa led Cooperative Society.

Umar pledged that the State House management would continue to support the programmes and initiatives of the Society, because it values the important role of cooperatives in meeting urgent basic needs of staff members.

He thanked the association for the award, urging them to ensure improved service delivery in the supportive role of keeping staff motivated. 

”Together let’s strive to  maintain a united workforce, consulting each other and building teams to deliver service the best way we can,” he said.  

In his remarks, the President of SHSMCS told the Permanent Secretary that, at  present, the society has a membership spread in 16 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and some private individuals who have voluntarily joined.

Terfa said the award to the Permanent Secretary was in recognition of the unique roles played in the development of the society.  

