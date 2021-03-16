Gunmen abduct primary school pupils, teachers in Kaduna

By Hassan Zaggi with agency report

Gunmen have attacked UBE Primary School, Rama in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state, abducting a yet-to-be ascertained number of pupils and teachers.

According to reports, the gunmen who came on motorcycles arrived at the school around 9 am on Monday.

The incident occurred around 8:45am when the pupils were just leaving the assembly ground to their classes.

Kaduna State government confirmed the incident, saying that, it was still putting together the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, “the Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible.”