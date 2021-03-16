31 C
Health

Only Kogi state yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine – FG

By Hassan Zaggi

Since the arrival of the  AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country few days ago, all states of the federation have received dosses of the vaccine  except Kogi State.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at the media briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, Monday.

“As you are aware, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been distributed to all states except Kogi State. The first phase of our vaccination will focus on frontline healthcare workers and others in essential duties in the next few days. Kogi state was not supplied with the vaccine because their cold chain stores wese under repairs due to vandalisation during the EndSARS protest.

“Similarly, all state governors, apart from Kogi have launched the vaccination programme in their states. As you have seen in the media, these vaccination also involve the state governors and their strategic leaders.

“Again, to underscore the confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, as part of the vaccine launched in the state that occurred last week, over 8000 Nigerians have been administered with the vaccine so far.

“We have not received official report of any adverse effect so far from any of those who have been vaccinated.

“Of course, mild side effect including pain and swelling on the side of the vaccination are expected. This is normal with any vaccination. We are working closely with NAFDAC to monitor any of those adverse reaction to the vaccine,” Dr. Faisal explained.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed that plans have been concluded to reopen airports in the North West, South-South and South East in order to energise their economies.

According to him, a timetable has been prepared for the reopening of Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu international airports.   

The SGF however, reiterated that the arrival of the vaccines has not distracted the Nigerian government  from pursuing the National Response to COVID-19 as originally conceptualized – test, detect, trace, isolate and treat.

According to him: “For the avoidance of doubt, the virus is very potent and people still get infected. It is also a fact that the vaccination process has only just began.

“It has been reported that some countries are recording a third wave of cases.

“We urge all Nigerians to recognize that we are not yet out of the woods.”

