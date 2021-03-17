25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Holds a Briefing…

Decision on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system marks…

China enhances efforts to build fairer education environment

Intellectual property protection continuously strengthened in China

Tibet’s Nyingchi dives deep in eco-tourism, embraces prosperous…

Same-sex Marriage: The Pope has spoken!

Uche Ezechukwu to be buried May 1

AEPB restates stance against COVID-19 protocols violation

NJC goes digital, launches full-scale automation of operations

Senators blast Nigerian Researchers for inability to produce…

Metro

AEPB restates stance against COVID-19 protocols violation

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Abuja Environmental Protection Board ,AEPB, has reminded the residents that COVID-19 health safety measures are still in-place despite the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination in the territory.


Director of AEPB, Dr Hassan Abubakar on Tuesday, told journalists during the continuation of the exercise in Dutse-Alhaji, that the board will continue to prosecute those that would flout the guidelines.


He said there was no going back on the enforcement and sensitization of Abuja residents on adherence to the protocols, considering the benefits.


Dr Abubakar explained that, “the second wave of COVID-19  is more disastrous than the first one, so if people are not ready to take care of themselves, we will take care of them.


“All residents must respect the COVID-19 protocols by following it accordingly. The enforcement is on, we are not going to relent.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration is not going to relent, people should always use their nose  mask, maintain social distance and should ensure they wash their hands well, even the Federal Government has declared that some grade level officers should stay at home, so that the level of spread  will be controlled” he said.


On why the exercise was coming late, Dr Abubakar said is better late, than never, saying there was no guarantee if the vaccine would be a lasting solution.


He called on the residents to take the vaccine as well as heed to the safety guidelines.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Group faults Maryam Sanda’s conviction for culpable homicide

Editor

Gunmen kill school teacher, 4 others in Plateau community

Editor

FCTA trains rural farmers on plantain, banana production

Editor

Two brothers, five others shot dead in Bayelsa as rival armed groups clash

Editor

POWAN renovates classrooms in Kebbi

Editor

Military bombs bandits’ logistics warehouse, kills scores of fighters in Zamfara

Editor

FCT Agric Secretariat uplifts 2,000 youths, women from poverty

Editor

Puzzle as suspect exchanges ammunitions with bush meat

Editor

Ban on illegal parking, roadside trading on Dutse road stance – FCTA

Editor

#EndSARS: Sultan directs Imams to pray October 23 for Nigeria

Editor

Minister tasks Abuja youths on city beautification

Editor

COVID-19: FCTA Subsidizes Grians For Residents

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More