AEPB restates stance against COVID-19 protocols violation

By Daniel Tyokua



The Abuja Environmental Protection Board ,AEPB, has reminded the residents that COVID-19 health safety measures are still in-place despite the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination in the territory.



Director of AEPB, Dr Hassan Abubakar on Tuesday, told journalists during the continuation of the exercise in Dutse-Alhaji, that the board will continue to prosecute those that would flout the guidelines.



He said there was no going back on the enforcement and sensitization of Abuja residents on adherence to the protocols, considering the benefits.



Dr Abubakar explained that, “the second wave of COVID-19 is more disastrous than the first one, so if people are not ready to take care of themselves, we will take care of them.



“All residents must respect the COVID-19 protocols by following it accordingly. The enforcement is on, we are not going to relent.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration is not going to relent, people should always use their nose mask, maintain social distance and should ensure they wash their hands well, even the Federal Government has declared that some grade level officers should stay at home, so that the level of spread will be controlled” he said.



On why the exercise was coming late, Dr Abubakar said is better late, than never, saying there was no guarantee if the vaccine would be a lasting solution.



He called on the residents to take the vaccine as well as heed to the safety guidelines.