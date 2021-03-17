25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Holds a Briefing…

Decision on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system marks…

China enhances efforts to build fairer education environment

Intellectual property protection continuously strengthened in China

Tibet’s Nyingchi dives deep in eco-tourism, embraces prosperous…

Same-sex Marriage: The Pope has spoken!

Uche Ezechukwu to be buried May 1

AEPB restates stance against COVID-19 protocols violation

NJC goes digital, launches full-scale automation of operations

Senators blast Nigerian Researchers for inability to produce…

News

COVID-19: Enugu Speaker, others, vaccinated

*As Gov Ugwuanyi urges Enugu residents to get vaccinated, continue with non-pharmaceutical measures

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged the people of the state to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination in the state and get vaccinated.

According to the governor, doing so remains one of the potent measures of curbing the covid-19 pandemic across the world.

Speaking when he flagged off the Covid-19 vaccination in Enugu State, Ugwuanyi, who had earlier received the first jab of the vaccine, on Monday, alongside his deputy, Hon. (Mrs.) Cecilia Ezeilo and the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, assured that “the vaccine is safe and free-of-charge”.

The governor urged the people to stay protected from the dreaded COVID-19 infection by availing themselves of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He harped on the need for them to continue to adhere strictly to non-pharmaceutical measures of containing the pandemic such as wearing of nose mask, washing hands regularly with soap in running water and maintaining social distancing, among others, in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol and position of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

According to him, “government at the national and sub-national level have led the advocacy for non-pharmaceutical measures for the containment of this pandemic.

“Enugu State Government has relentlessly provided this leadership through robust sensitization and risk communication, enlightenment/advocacy on social distancing, personal hygiene practice and use of nose mask as prescribed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19”.

Highlighting that his administration, prior to the invention of the vaccine, had established several innovative healthcare facilities, infrastructure and programmes to strengthen the state’s response to the ravaging pandemic, the governor maintained that the state government will continue to support the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ESPHCDA) and the State Ministry of Health, to ensure the state remains at the forefront of the fight against the disease.

“This is our commitment and it is our fervent hope that God’s abiding grace will, as always, afford us victory”, the governor said.

In their remarks, the Executive-Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Chairman, House Committee on Health in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Sam Ngene, and the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, expressed delight at Gov. Ugwuanyi’s good works, zeal and commitment towards the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for showing leadership by getting vaccinated, they urged residents of the state to emulate the governor and receive the vaccine, stressing that the vaccine is safe.

In his speech, the Executive Secretary, ESPHCDA, Dr. George Ugwu, said that his agency is fully prepared for the vaccination in the state.

He described Ugwuanyi as “a foresighted leader”, noting that his administration had provided the facilities for preservation of the vaccine prior to its arrival to the state for vaccination.

On his part, the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, pointed out that the governor’s untiring efforts and doggedness in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic were responsible for the low mortality rate recorded in the state.

Another climax of the event was the vaccination of some key stakeholders in the state such as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi; the House Committee Chairman on Health, Hon. Ngene: the ES, ESPHCDA, Dr. Ugwu; Chief Medical Director of ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, Prof. Hycinth Onah and his counterpart at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku/Ozalla, Enugu, Dr. Obinna Onodugo, among others.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BREAKING: Country music legend, Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Editor

Reps to re-gazette water resource bill, says due process not followed

Editor

Governor Wike loses media aide

Editor

NFG/SPW Recruitment: Nasarawa inaugurate coordinating team, distributes forms

Editor

BOI approves N1.5 billion for 2 indigenous investors in Kebbi

Editor

Nigerian military determined to ensure normalcy across the country

Editor

Oji River PGs and Achi people take their case to Ohaneze Secretariat over the killing of Eugene Anayo Iloabachi at Ohanaeze Secretariat

Editor

ERA: Women urge FG to transit to renewable energy for Nigeria’s survival

Editor

Septuagenarian lament threat to life over land dispute in Rivers

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Breaking: Reprieve for Obaseki as parties apply for settlement in Edo PDP crisis

Editor

OPSH rearrest escaped prisoner in Plateau

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More