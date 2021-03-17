25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Holds a Briefing…

Decision on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system marks…

China enhances efforts to build fairer education environment

Intellectual property protection continuously strengthened in China

Tibet’s Nyingchi dives deep in eco-tourism, embraces prosperous…

Same-sex Marriage: The Pope has spoken!

Uche Ezechukwu to be buried May 1

AEPB restates stance against COVID-19 protocols violation

NJC goes digital, launches full-scale automation of operations

Senators blast Nigerian Researchers for inability to produce…

Business

Nigeria’s records 17.33% inflation rate, highest in 4 years

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation,  increased by 17.33 percent (year-on-year) in February 2021, the highest in four years in Nigeria, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).


The rate is 0.86 percent points higher than the rate recorded in January 2021 (16.47 percent).
NBS said increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.


On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.54 percent in February 2021, this is 0.05 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in January 2021 (1.49 percent).


The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending February 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 14.05 percent, showing 0.43 percent point from 13.62 percent recorded in January 2021.


The urban inflation rate increased by 17.92 percent (year-on-year) in February 2021 from 17.03 percent recorded in January 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.77 percent in February 2021 from 15.92 percent in January 2021.


On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.58 percent in February 2021, up by 0.06 the rate recorded in January 2021, while the rural index also rose by 1.50 percent in February 2021, up by 0.04 the rate that was recorded in January 2021 (1.46) percent.


The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 14.66 percent in February 2021. 


This is higher than 14.23 percent reported in January 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in February 2021 is 13.48 percent compared to 13.04 percent recorded in January 2021.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG to roll out investment policy

Editor

AfCFTA Scribe seeks Nigeria’s speedy ratification of treaty

Editor

Dangote-led flood committee fights Covid-19 with N1.5bn

Editor

UBA gets double honours at BAFI awards

Editor

Doubts over April completion date for Lagos-Ibadan rail project

Editor

We are guarding electricity national grid closely – TCN boss

Editor

Maritime workers union endorses Adeyanju for Second tenure

Editor

Experts seek separate fiscal regime for gas development

Editor

NDPHC boss assures Awka residents of improved power supply

Editor

NSE strengthens investor protection with X-whistle upgrade

Editor

CIIN to insurers: Don’t overlook dangers of cybercrime

Editor

Corruption: Lawan advocates use of technology for revenue collection

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More