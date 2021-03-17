25.3 C
Ohanaeze Ndigbo lash Femi Adesina for giving audience to it’s defiant group


From Maurice Okafor,Enugu
The Professor George Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the audience granted to it’s defiant group by the Special afviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity,Mr Femi Adesina,at state house. recently.


In a Press statement signed by the National Publucity Secretary,Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo described those who embarked on the mission with claims as members of Ohanaeze Nfigbo as impistors,and wondered why Femi Adesina paved the way for them knowing quite well that his boss,President Buhari has congratulated Professor George Obiozor and his executives,after the peaceful Ohanaeze Ndigbo election,held on January 10,at Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri,Imo state.

The Ohanaeze press statement read in parts,”The office of the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Nfigbo World wide has been inundated with telephone calls from tradional rulers and eminent Nigerians both at home and in diaspora over the audience granted by Femi Adesina to some Igbo renegades and impostors who use the sacred name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,the apex socio cultural organization,for self gratifications”

Chief Alex Ogbonnia,the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary said in as much some people went on social media to claim othsrwise after the Ohanaeze election in Owerri,most Igbo leaders including the South East governors and National assembly members,have since alligned with the election of Professor Geiorge Obiozor led executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,just as the rest of Nigerians and foreign missions.He wondered why Femi Adesina should accord the defiant group as leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
“It is therefore very inconceivable that Femi Adesina, the supposedly number one chief press officer of the federation will play host to some charlatans in red cap under the guise of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Those who read sinister motives to the Adesina romance with the Igbo renegades posit that as the Chief Press Secretary to the President, one would expect a high degree of prudenc ge, scrutiny and reflection in the discharge of his duties. The general impression is that Adesina, a seasoned journalist, has disingenuous ways of fanning the embers of crisis in Igbo land thereby lending credence to the stereotype of Igbo disunity”.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, a diplomat, erudite scholar and astute administrator whose credentials and capacity to lead the Igbos are not in doubt”.

