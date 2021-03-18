29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Tanzanian President Is Dead

HURIWA wants Nigerian President to take steps to…

Insecurity: Stop issuing licences for importation of explosives,…

MINING: FG charges professional bodies on national development

Senate summons Yokohama Motors for evading Customs duty

Fix Roads, railways to prevent incessant death of…

Strange Illness: Kano Drug Taskforce Makes Huge Seizures…

2023: PDP committee advises party to jettison zoning…

FG yet to pay burial expenses of App…

Attempt to create Armed Forces Service Commission splits…

News World

Tanzanian President Is Dead

President John Magufuli of Tanzania has died from heart complications, according to Samia Suluhu Hassan, his deputy.

In a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, Hassan broke the tragic news and said there would be 14 days of national mourning while flags would fly at half mast.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that today we lost our brave leader, the president of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli,” Hassan said.

He was last seen in public weeks ago, forcing the opposition to demand an update on his whereabouts.

The deceased, aged 61, passed on weeks after there were speculations that he had contracted coronavirus.

Magufuli had described COVID as a ruse and he refused to take measures to protect the citizens.

He paid less attention to COVID

He had questioned the efficacy of COVID vaccines and said his government had no plan to procure any shots for his country.

“We Tanzanians have not locked ourselves down, and I don’t expect to announce even a single day that we are implementing a lockdown because our God is still alive, and he will continue protecting us Tanzanians,” the late president once told a crowd.

“But we shall also continue taking precautions, including steaming. You steam, at the same time pray to God, and going on with your daily activities so that you eat well and your body builds immunity against the coronavirus.”

He grew up in a village in north-western Chato district along the shore of Lake Victoria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Emeka Offor Foundation Donates Medical Equipments/Books Worth Over $30Million

Editor

Court remand Rivers Varsity staff over alleged sexual abuse

Editor

Kogi trains 30,000 women on political participation

Editor

Murder of Enugu Nurse: Coalition to protest prolonged detention of suspects

Editor

Youth Leader kicks against arbitrary release of criminals in custody

Editor

Police Rescue 126 Nigerians Engaged In Hard Labour In Indian Rice Mill In Kano

Editor

FGM/C in Nigeria will end in 2030 says UNICEF

Editor

Senate wants Buhari to nominate FCT indigene as non-career ambassador

Editor

Insecurity: 1,165 killed, 113 abducted in North-West in eight months – Report

Editor

Ex-APGA presidential candidate tasks journalists on national unity

Editor

China’s central SOEs to offer 3.2 billion yuan for poverty alleviation

Editor

Nigerian Army, Security Affairs interfaces with Social Media Influencers in Sokoto

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More