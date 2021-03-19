Mai Mala free eye care services flags- off in Damaturu



From Bala Ajiya , Damaturu

Mai Mala free eye Care service has commenced in specialist hospital in Damaturu Yobe state capital , to cater free of charge, for those who have eye related problem in the state .



The programme is for those residing within Zone A , which comprises of Damaturu , Gujba , Bursari , Geidam , Tarmuwa and Yunusari local government area of the state .



Dr Adamu Audu , who is an expert in eye surgery and a consultant informed our Correspondent who was at the specialist hospital to monitor the success of the programme that , ” the initiative of the present administration is commendable . It will allow those that cannot afford to pay for eye surgery to benefitted from this free eye surgery ”



He further reveal that about 250 patients were being operated on dialy basis .



” We attended to many patients dialy out of which we operated 250 patients and we are expecting the state government to extend the programme to the remaining two Zones A & B and the programme should be quarterly to enable many of the people people with eye problems to benefitted .



Dr Adamu Audu , Said that their target in a day is 500 patients as against 250 they are presently operating because so many people were left unattended to .



One of the beneficiary , Alhaji Bulama Sheriff , a 70 year old man express delight to the government of Hon . Mai Mala the executive governor of yobe .



” He said , ” My eye has been operated and i am very grateful to Allah because to me this is a new life all over to start again .