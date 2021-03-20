29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Africa in 2021: A perspective (1)

Faisal applauds EU medical regulator over safety of…

AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO Africa calls for more supplies…

Winning Nov 6 is more important for PDP…

Onnoghen: Why I was removed as CJN

Group restates commitment to a United, prosperous Nigeria

NJC releases list of 18 judges for elevation

U.S. Opens EducationUSA advising Center in Calabar, nnounces…

Gunmen invade Ekwulobia, Aguata Police headquarters, Anambra state,…

Reign of terror as gunmen kill 2 prison…

Health

Faisal applauds EU medical regulator over safety of Astrazeneca vaccine

By Hassan Zaggi

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has applauded the European Medical Agency (EMA), for conducting their work effectively and transparently which led to the findings that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not associated with higher risk of blood clots.

It would be recalled that following a thorough and scientific investigation, the EMA reaffirmedthat theAstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective.

Countries across Europe including Germany, France and Spain have since resumed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement signed by the Spokesman of the NPHCDA, Mohammed Ohitoto, in Abuja, Friday,  Dr. Shuaib reaffirmed that the health and safety of the Nigerian citizens is the priority, adding that: “Administering safe and effective vaccines is a vital component in solving the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He stressed that: “Regulators and vaccine safety experts have a duty to investigate if an adverse effect is detected in order to determine whether it is caused by the vaccine.”

Dr. Shuaib, noted EMA’s findings and the restart of AstraZeneca use in Europe is very good news which “we hope will entirely reassure all Nigerians who have been concerned in recent days as we followed the developments in European countries.” 

The statement also revealed that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with the UK medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The UK also reports it has not observed increased rates of blood clotting, and the UK has administered the highest number of AstraZeneca vaccines globally by a significant margin, to more than one-third of its population.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

WHO expresses worry over 4 suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea

Editor

Suspected lassa fever kill two doctors, pregnant woman in Kano

Editor

Nigeria needs 278m dollars annually to combat TB-Expert

Editor

COVID-19: Rotary club donates N15m worth equipment to Teaching Hospital in Rivers

Editor

Covid-19: NCDC announces 38 new cases as Nigeria’s figure rises to 665

Editor

Lassa fever: WHO provides protective equipment to Borno, technical support to Bauchi

Editor

Yellow fever: Rivers Govt to embark on massive vaccination of residents

Editor

Senate moves to establish Hospital to treat leprosy, skin cancer diseases

Editor

Over 3m girls at risk of genital mutilation annually – WHO

Editor

UNFPA Nigeria gets new Resident Representative

Editor

COVID-19: Nigeria yet to receive vaccine, NPHCDA explains

Editor

Lassa Fever: 3 die, 292 under watch list in Kano

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More