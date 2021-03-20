Group restates commitment to a United, prosperous Nigeria

By Emma Okereh

A group under the aegis, National Democratic Frontier Movement ( NDFM), a new political movement has said that a United and prosperous Nigeria is at the centre of it’s emergence and campaign.

A statement issued by it’s national chairman and secretary, Fortune Oyadonghan and Barnabas Nwanguma in Abuja and made available to newsmen says that the movement is borne out of the need to rally support for unity and love of the country that appears to be waning at the moment.

It further lamented that the devisive and centrifugal forces that are pulling the country presently is very scary and vowed to embark on campaign that will ultimately pull back the forces of division and conflict that presently stare the nation in the face.

It said that the movement is an organised political front comprising of interest and patriotic like minds drawn from the country”s six geo-political zones including the Federal further clarified that the movement is focused on the political needs of the country and protection of it’s citizens through through identifying purposeful, visionary and patriotic leaders for good Governance that will ultimately Rob off well enough on the country and Further, it also assured that it is committed to putting the country first, promote equality of all citizens, respect and love of religion, culture and norms.

In addition, promotion of mutual trust and and undiluted patriotism for country that will ultimately lead to national rebirth. The statement vowed that it will mobilize all stakeholders to achieve this lofty dream.