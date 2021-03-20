33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Why Fulani herdsmen want me dead, by Gov…

FG applauds UNN 500kva RDP electricity plant produced…

Shun cultism, kidnapping, Gov Umahi warns Nigerian youths

Allegation Aircrafts Drop Arms For Gold In Zamfara…

Ortom Survives Banditry Attack In Makurdi

We Obey The Rule Of Law, Kano Govt…

Africa in 2021: A perspective (1)

Faisal applauds EU medical regulator over safety of…

AstraZeneca vaccine: WHO Africa calls for more supplies…

Winning Nov 6 is more important for PDP…

News

We Obey The Rule Of Law, Kano Govt Tells Lawyer

…Says She Must Face Justice
From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state government has fired back at Barr. Sa’ida Sa’ad Bugaje, urging her to obey the rule of law over alleged defamation and assassination of character against Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his family.
According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Malalm

Muhammad Garba, Sa’ida was intentiionallly trying to draw sympathy for herself instead of facing justice.

 Malam  Garba dismissed the claim of harassment by Bugaje who is also accussed of inciting the public against the Ganduje administration.

He pointed out that the lawyer, “in a video clip which has become viral on social media platforms, maligned Governor Ganduje and his family alleging mismanagement of COVID-19 funds with the intent to create mistrust in the public.”

Malam Garba said the governor, “who felt personally touched by the allegation seek legal redress with a view to finding out the truth of the lawyer’s allegation.”

The commissioner explained that while nobody is harrassing or intimidating her, as lawyer, she ought to have understood that she must have the fact to prove her claim, saying If she is evading arrest, then she must have made the allegation without understanding the consequences.  

Malam Garba added that all the governor is seeking is for her to prove her case before a court of law as the government of Kano state would no longer allow such careless and unsubstantiated allegations to go unpunished, particularly from a learned person who is supposed to have appreciate the consequences of making unverified statement. 

 He said that while every citizen has the right to make comment on matters that affect public interest including public spending, when it involves allegations or infringment on the rights of individuals, there has to be facts to defend it.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

EFCC to expand its forensic capability

Editor

Alleged N1.6bn Oil Fraud: Court adjourns trial of Omokore, others till Feb 2021

Editor

COVID-19: CSOs creates awareness, donates hand washing facilities

Editor

Ogoni Cleanup: ERA calls for restructuring of HYPREP Governing Council

Editor

Ganduje Mourns Late Emir Of Rank, Describes Him As Father Of All

Editor

COVID-19: Osun Threatens Fresh Lockdown As State Records 22 New Cases

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Cleric Curses Buhari’s Saboteurs

Editor

RSG vows to fight COVID-19 as school reopens today

Editor

COVID-19: NLC writes FG, makes case for daily income earners, the poorest, health workers

Editor

UN / BENGONET trains 100 in skill aquisition in Benue

Editor

PRODA DG accuses National Assembly members of handling contracts

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More