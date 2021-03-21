29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence…

Our leaders are selfish, self-centred, greedysays Pastor (Mrs)…

Nze Dim advocates use of Igbo language at…

Group commends DHQ for free medical treatment in…

How TB Joshua warned the world of multiple…

Instead of malaria, roll back mosquitoes, Katsina urges…

Eight NGOs get N303m from Coca-Cola for Waste…

Group restates commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria

Civil society groups train on environmental rights, protection

Keystone Bank and NCF Collaborate on Tree Planting

News

Anambra 2021: APGA ‘ll conduct credible primary, Obiano’s aide insists

From Isaac Ojo Nnewi

The Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Media and Strategic Communication, Barr Akachukwu Maduakolam says the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will conduct a free and fair party primary.


Barr Maduakolam stated this in an interactive session with journalists in his residence in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.
The SA to the governor on Media and Strategic Communication pointed out that the acclaimed endorsement of the aspiration of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo based on Gov Obiano’s body language is just a political routine among politicians.
Akachukwu Maduakolam said that any other aspirant who engages APGA officials in a meeting will equally get endorsement.


He noted that the Anambra State chairman of APGA has not officially informed the party faithful about the instruction to produce the former CBN governor as the standard bearer base on the acclaimed body language.


The SA to the governor said he has not at any time attended a meeting in which the issue of body language of his boss was discussed.


“The endorsement of Soludo is routine. In the period of political campaigns, we hear ‘Ojebego’ all over the place but it does not mean or suggest all other contenders are shut out.


“It is surprising that anybody will still be talking about body language in a nation where we now find that the body language once believed by some as indicative of an enviable stand now mean exactly the opposite of its insinuations,” he said.


Barr Akachukwu Maduakolam, a human rights activist in his own right declared emphatically that APGA would conduct a credible party primary that everyone would be proud of.

Asked to pick his ideal APGA aspirant among Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, Prof Charles Soludo and Dr Okwudili Ezenwankwo (Ewepudike) the three leading contenders in the party, Gov Obiano’s aide said he would give his support to Nze Nwankpo during the primary but added quickly that he would however use his personal resources to support whoever that emerges victorious after the primary, as a mark of his loyalty to the party.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari commissions NIS technology building, charges the service on border security

Editor

Apugo urges collaboration with APC to liberate Abia from PDP misrule

Editor

Supreme Court Verdict: Ganduje receives Katsina trekker

Editor

2023: It’s President of Igbo extraction or Biafra – Dr. Nwodo

Editor

The AUTHORITY Executive Director loses wife

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19: Aisha Buhari Provides Palliatives To 500, 000 Households In Kano

Editor

Troops kill 2 armed bandits in Taraba State

Editor

Kogi State Government prepares to tackle flood

Editor

Nigerian Army remains resolute to the peace and stability of the nation

Editor

Ganduje constructs 5,000 houses for teachers

Editor

Ganduje Urges Police Officers To Enhance Efficiency Through Community Policing Strategy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More