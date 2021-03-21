Anambra 2021: APGA ‘ll conduct credible primary, Obiano’s aide insists

From Isaac Ojo Nnewi

The Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Media and Strategic Communication, Barr Akachukwu Maduakolam says the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will conduct a free and fair party primary.



Barr Maduakolam stated this in an interactive session with journalists in his residence in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The SA to the governor on Media and Strategic Communication pointed out that the acclaimed endorsement of the aspiration of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo based on Gov Obiano’s body language is just a political routine among politicians.

Akachukwu Maduakolam said that any other aspirant who engages APGA officials in a meeting will equally get endorsement.



He noted that the Anambra State chairman of APGA has not officially informed the party faithful about the instruction to produce the former CBN governor as the standard bearer base on the acclaimed body language.



The SA to the governor said he has not at any time attended a meeting in which the issue of body language of his boss was discussed.



“The endorsement of Soludo is routine. In the period of political campaigns, we hear ‘Ojebego’ all over the place but it does not mean or suggest all other contenders are shut out.



“It is surprising that anybody will still be talking about body language in a nation where we now find that the body language once believed by some as indicative of an enviable stand now mean exactly the opposite of its insinuations,” he said.



Barr Akachukwu Maduakolam, a human rights activist in his own right declared emphatically that APGA would conduct a credible party primary that everyone would be proud of.

Asked to pick his ideal APGA aspirant among Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, Prof Charles Soludo and Dr Okwudili Ezenwankwo (Ewepudike) the three leading contenders in the party, Gov Obiano’s aide said he would give his support to Nze Nwankpo during the primary but added quickly that he would however use his personal resources to support whoever that emerges victorious after the primary, as a mark of his loyalty to the party.