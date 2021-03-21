Attempt on Gov Ortom’s life: Buhari, APC silence worrisome, says PDP

…Accuses APC of sponsoring banditry and violence to disrupt democratic order

By Myke Uzendu

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep concern over what is described as conrinued silence from President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on last Saturday’s assasination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

The PDP accused the ruling APC of sponsoring banditry and electoral violence to disrupt democratic order and disintegrate the nation, having realized that it has been rejected and can no longer win elections in the country.

The party in a statement on Sunday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the silence of the APC and the Buhari Presidency on the assassination attempt on Benue State Governor by bandits, who were reported as killer herdsmen, calls for serious concern.

The PDP also stressed that the silence of the APC and the Buhari Presidency to the violence unleashed by APC thugs, leading to the killing of two innocent Nigerians and a Police officer, in the Ekiti State bye election at the weekend and the postponement of the election, only goes to show that the APC is all out to derail the nation’s democracy having been rejected by Nigerians.

“Our party holds that such disposition in the face an assassination attempt on a democratically elected governor by bandits as well as killing of innocent Nigerians and a law enforcement officer by suspected APC thugs, amounts to endorsing acts of violence and assault against our democratic order, sovereignty and corporate existence as a nation.

“It is the belief of our party that such silence on an assassination attempt on Governor Ortom is portentous given that the attack came on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks on communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government should live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.

“Our party urges Nigerians to hold the APC and its leaders responsible for the attack on Governor Ortom as well as call them to question should any harm befall the governor or any member of his family and government” Ologbondiyan stated.

PDP called on Nigerians to note how the APC and its leaders have been patronizing bandits, terrorists and kidnappers while providing cover for the thugs they use in their plot to derail the democratic order.

The party called on the APC and its leaders to stop stretching the limits of Nigerians’ patience through acts of electoral violence aimed at derailing the democratic order and disintegrating the nation.